Starts, sits, and sleepers for your Fantasy Football Week 2 roster

BOSTON -- There is still a whole lot of (fantasy) football to play this season, but Week 2 is still pretty important. There's nothing like the feeling of a 2-0 start, and if you weren't victorious last week, then you really want to feel the joy of winning this weekend.

Win or lose in Week 1, everyone can use a little bit of help with their roster. With some interesting matchups ahead this weekend, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for his expertise in the start and sit department. And as an added bonus, he also shares his players you MUST stay away from when setting your roster for Sunday.

Quarterback

Start: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa at New England

"One of the reasons I loved Tagovailoa as the Start of the Week in Week 1 was because Fantasy managers didn't seem willing to trust him at the Chargers. When I wrote this story last week, he was only started in 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Now, after he went nuts against the Chargers for 33.1 Fantasy points, Fantasy managers are apparently still hesitant since he's just started in 69 percent of leagues as of Wednesday. I know it seems like a daunting matchup at New England, but Tagovailoa is actually 4-0 against Bill Belichick in his career. While he's healthy, he's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues."

Sit: Dallas' Dak Prescott vs. New York Jets

"Prescott didn't have to do much in Week 1 against the Giants with the Cowboys defense having a dominant performance. He only scored 6.3 Fantasy points, and Prescott could have another down game in Week 2 against the Jets. In their past 15 games going back to last season, the Jets have allowed nine passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions, including three interceptions of Josh Allen in Week 1. This should be a low-scoring game with a projected score of 39.5 points, and Prescott is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues."

Sleeper: Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield vs. Chicago

"Mayfield is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he did well in Week 1 at Minnesota, scoring 20.0 Fantasy points with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 rushing yards. He completed 21-of-34 passes, and Mayfield should have moments like this when the matchup is right, including in Week 2 against Chicago. The Bears just allowed Jordan Love to score 29 Fantasy points in Week 1, and I like Mayfield's chances to have another good game since he'll lean on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin."

Running Back

Start: Arizona's James Conner vs. New York Giants

"Under the circumstances, there was a lot to like about Conner's performance in Week 1 at Washington. Without Kyler Murray (knee) and facing a solid Commanders defense, Conner had 19 total touches (five catches on five targets) and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He played 84 percent of the snaps and should continue to be a workhorse for the Cardinals as long as he's healthy. This week, he's facing a Giants defense that will definitely improve from its Week 1 embarrassing 40-0 loss to Dallas, but the Cowboys did have three rushing touchdowns in that game. Conner is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 2."

Sit: Chicago's Khalil Herbert at Tampa Bay

"I would still start Herbert over Roschon Johnson if I had to choose a Bears running back in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, but this could be the last time we say that. Herbert struggled in Week 1 against Green Bay with nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Johnson, meanwhile, had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 35 yards on seven targets, with most of his playing time coming late in the blowout 38-20 loss. For this week, I would try to avoid both Chicago running backs against a tough Buccaneers run defense on the road. Just keep an eye on the usage for both running backs, and Johnson could be on the verge of taking the starting job."

Sleeper: Kansas City's Isaih Pacheco at Jacksonville

"You have to love that Pacheco ran more routes than Jerick McKinnon in Week 1 against Detroit, and if Pacheco's role in the passing game expands, he'll be a quality Fantasy running back moving forward. Against the Lions, Pacheco had eight carries for 23 yards and four catches for 31 yards on four targets, and he led the Chiefs backfield in playing time with 48 percent of the snaps. The last time Pacheco faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last season, he had 12 carries for 95 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target, and the rematch should be a shootout with an expected point total of 51.5. I like Pacheco as a low-end starter in all leagues."

Wide Receiver

Start: Baltimore's Zay Flowers at Cincinnati

"Flowers' performance in Week 1 against Houston wasn't a fluke, and we said all offseason he would be the No. 1 receiver for Lamar Jackson. Flowers had nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets in his NFL debut against the Texans. To put that in perspective, Jackson completed just 17 passes on 22 attempts, so he was locked in on Flowers. Now, we'll see what happens if Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is able to play in Week 2 at Cincinnati, but I would still use Flowers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Andrews is active. Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best in this matchup."

Sit: Pittsburgh's George Pickens vs. Cleveland

"Pickens should see a boost in targets with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) out, but I would only start Pickens in three-receiver leagues against the Browns on Monday night. Without Johnson, we'll see if the Steelers will lean on Pickens more or just give more targets to Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III. Against the 49ers in Week 1, Robinson led Pittsburgh in targets with eight and finished with five catches for 64 yards."

Sleeper: Houston's Nico Collins vs. Indianapolis

"It was great to see Collins step up in Week 1 at Baltimore in his first game with C.J. Stroud. Collins had 11 targets and finished with six catches for 80 yards, and he should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for Houston this year, as we said all offseason. This week, Collins gets to face a Colts secondary that just allowed Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones to catch 13 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets on the perimeter, and Collins should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues for Week 2. In deeper PPR leagues, you can use Robert Woods as a flex since he had six catches for 57 yards on 10 targets in Week 1."

Tight End

Start: Chicago's Cole Kmet at Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers allowed the most receptions to tight ends in Week 1 when T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver combined for 11 catches for 67 yards on 12 targets for the Vikings. That bodes well for Kmet, who had a solid Week 1 performance against Green Bay with five catches for 44 yards on seven targets. Kmet should remain a popular target for Justin Fields in this matchup, and Kmet is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sit: Carolina's Hayden Hurst vs. New Orleans

"Hurst was the best receiving option for the Panthers in Week 1 against Atlanta with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. But that was a more favorable matchup. The Saints are a tough opponent, and last year New Orleans was No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. The Saints already shut down Chigoziem Okonkwo in Week 1 with no catches on two targets, and Hurst should struggle in this matchup in Week 2."

Hurst is Eisenberg's "bust alert" at tight end in Week 2.

Sleeper: Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid vs. Las Vegas

"Kincaid had a quiet first game in the NFL in Week 1 at the Jets with four catches for 26 yards, but he caught all four of his targets. He played 80 percent of the snaps, and the Bills need to get him more involved to help Josh Allen get over his recent struggles. The Raiders just allowed Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich to catch seven passes for 56 yards on seven targets, and Kincaid could be great if he got seven targets in this matchup."

