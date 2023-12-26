Fantasy Football Week 17 position previews and rankings

Bailey Zappe was on "Cloud Nine" after leading Patriots to comeback win over Broncos

BOSTON -- If your fantasy football season continues, you're likely playing for a title. Or, you're in the less-exciting consolation match. Either way, you've got a game to win this weekend.

Week 17 of the real season is upon us, which means it's title week in fantasy land. So we are once again here to help you put together a winning roster, passing along the expert advice from CBS Sports' Chris Towers.

For one last time in 2023, we turn to Towers' position rankings, bringing you the top plays at each position.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts vs. Arizona Josh Allen vs. New England Lamar Jackson vs. Miami Justin Fields vs. Atlanta Dak Prescott vs. Detroit

If you're really in a pinch because of injuries, New England's Bailey Zappe may be an option at quarterback. He is really feeling it as the starter of the Patriots after completing 25 of his 33 passes for two touchdowns in a win over the Broncos in Denver, and rounds out this week's rankings, sitting at No. 32 heading into his matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey at Washington Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Kyren Williams at New York Giants Rachaad White vs. New Orleans Jahmyr Gibbs at Dallas

Buffalo running back James Cook checks in at No. 8 in this week's rankings, but he has a real tough matchup against a stout New England run defense. Patriots lead back Ezekiel Elliott had just 60 total yards Sunday night in Denver but he did find the end zone, and is ranked at No. 15 this weekend against the Bills. Elliott had just 31 rushing yards on his 11 attempts in his first matchup against the Bills in Week 7, but he also scored one of his two rushing touchdowns of the season in that New England win.

Wide Receivers



CeeDee Lamb vs. Detroit Amon-Ra St. Brown at Dallas Tyreek Hill at Baltimore Justin Jefferson vs. Green Bay AJ Brown vs. Arizona

Looking to play a receiver in Sunday's Patriots-Bills game? Stefon Diggs is your best bet as he checks in as the No. 10 receiver this week, and he did score a touchdown against the Patriots back in October. Buffalo's Gabe Davis is coming off a 130-yard, one-touchdown game against the Chargers last week and is the No. 46 receiver in Week 17, though he was held to just one reception in his last matchup with New England.

As for Patriots receivers, Demario Douglas is ranked at No. 41 this week while DeVante Parker checks in at No. 52.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs. Las Vegas Trey McBride at Chicago Sam LaPorta at Minnesota TJ Hockenson vs. Detroit David Njoku at Houston

Hunter Henry's status remains a question mark for Week 17, so there are no New England or Buffalo tight ends in this week's rankings.

