Fantasy Football Week 12 position previews

BOSTON -- Thanksgiving week is great because most of us only work half a week before we gorge ourselves silly at the dinner table on Thursday. But with three NFL games on Thursday, plus another on Black Friday, it means you need to get your fantasy football homework done early.

You also have to plan on six teams playing on just three days rest, and two other teams playing on four days rest. There is a lot to get done in a short amount of time, kind of like preparing a massive dinner for 20 people. (Note: DO NOT compare setting your fantasy lineup to preparing dinner at the table on Thursday.)

To help with all the legwork, here is this week's position rankings from CBS Sports fantasy football expert Chris Towers.

Quarterbacks

It's been an ugly year for quarterbacks. Between injuries and crummy play, a lot of QBs have found their way to the sidelines or the bench. That hasn't made life easy on fantasy owners.

"All told, there might be 12 teams with a different QB in Week 12 than they had in Week 1, and that's not counting the Cardinals. And the amazing thing is, there have been weeks prior to this with even more backup QBs starting. Injuries and poor performance at the QB position have been a league-wide issue, and it's dragged down some of the most promising offenses in the league as a result," writes Towers.

At least there is some elite-level talent at the top of the position rankings in Week 12.

1. Jalen Hurts vs. Buffalo

2. Patrick Mahomes at Las Vegas

3. Lamar Jackson at L.A. Chargers

4. Josh Allen at Philadelphia

5. Dak Prescott vs. Washington (Thursday)

As for Sunday's Patriots-Giants Tankathon, New York's Tommy DeVito checks in as the No. 25 quarterback while Mac Jones (who may not even be New England's starter) is at No. 32. DeVito is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Commanders, but he was also sacked nine times, so maybe just stay away from these two passers.

Running Backs

At least the running back position has been pretty steady all season. And it really doesn't matter which night of the week Christian McCaffrey takes handoffs; the man is going to put up points for your fantasy team (and the 49ers).

1. Christian McCaffrey at Seattle (Thursday)

2. Alvin Kamara at Atlanta

3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Green Bay (Thursday)

4. Jonathan Taylor vs. Tampa Bay

5. Travis Etienne at Houston

Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits at No. 14 in this week's rankings as he heads into his first-ever matchup with the Patriots. New England running back Rhamondre Stephenson is at No. 17 against a Giants rush defense that ranks 31st in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for more touchdowns (10) against the Giants than any other team throughout his career, and checks in as the No. 46 running back in this week's rankings.

Wide Receivers

While quarterback injuries will have some trickle-down effect on receivers, there really aren't many injury concerns at the position in Week 12.

1. Tyreek Hill at New York Jets (Friday)

2. CeeDee Lamb vs. Washington (Thursday)

3. Keenan Allen vs. Baltimore

4. Stefon Diggs at Philadelphia

5. AJ Brown vs. Buffalo

It's probably best to stay away from the receivers involved in the Patriots-Giants matchup, but New Engalnd's Demario Douglas is the best of the bunch at No. 41. DeVante Parker also checks in at No. 66 while JuJu Smith-Schuster is ranked 71st out of 75.

New York has just one receiver in this week's top 75: Wan'Dale Robinson at No. 60.

Tight Ends

Unless you had Mark Andrews on your team, you should be set at tight end with no byes to worry about.

1. Travis Kelce at Las Vegas

2. TJ Hockenson vs. Chicago

3. Dalton Kincaid at Philadelphia

4. George Kittle at Seattle (Thursday)

5. Trey McBride vs. L.A. Rams

Hunter Henry, who has just 10 catches and one touchdown over his last three games, is ranked the No. 18 tight end this week. The Giants don't have a tight end in the top 24.

