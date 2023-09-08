Fantasy Football Week 1 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON -- A new football season has arrived, which means you probably feel pretty good about your fantasy football team. No one else wants to hear about it, but we're glad for you.

That joy and optimism may not last long, but that's the beauty of Week 1. Everyone has a pretty stacked roster -- until the games start to be played.

And if you're not feeling so hot about your roster, or if you're looking for some daily fantasy advice, we've got you covered.

There are some players you MUST have in your lineup for Week 1. Then there are players you must NOT have in your lineup in Week 1. And, last but not least, there are players who just may be worth taking a chance on when your fantasy season kicks off.

Here are all the starts, sits, and sleepers you need to know about heading into Week 1, thanks to Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports.

QUARTERBACKS

START: Kirk Cousins vs. Tampa Bay

"Cousins has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points per game in each of his past three season openers, and he should have the chance for another strong outing this week against Tampa Bay at home. Cousins was excellent at home last season when he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in 7-of-9 games in Minnesota, and he combined for 70.6 Fantasy points in his past two games there in the regular season against the Colts in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16."

SIT: Aaron Rodgers vs. Buffalo

"Rodgers can certainly have a magical moment Monday night at home in his first game with the Jets, and I would start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But I don't love this first matchup against the Bills. Rodgers has faced Buffalo's defense twice under Sean McDermott, and Rodgers scored 17.0 Fantasy points in 2018 and 19.2 Fantasy points in Week 8 last year when Rodgers was in Green Bay. I can see a similar stat line for Rodgers this week, and the Bills should be able to keep him in check."

SLEEPER: Sam Howell vs. Arizona

"Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues."

RUNNING BACKS

START: Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Arizona

"Robinson and Antonio Gibson are both worth starting this week, but Robinson is the preferred choice in all leagues. I almost made him the Start of the Week. This game has the chance to be a Commanders' blowout, and Robinson should get plenty of carries against a bad defense. Last year, Arizona was No. 3 in most PPR points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals might be worse in 2023. Robinson closed last season as the bellcow in Washington with at least 18 carries in four of his final five outings, and he should improve this season with Eric Bieniemy now calling plays for the Commanders."

SIT: Jamaal Williams vs. Tennessee

"The positive for Williams this week is Alvin Kamara (suspension) is out and Kendre Miller (hamstring) is either out or limited. He should get a significant workload as the lead running back for the Saints. However, Taysom Hill will likely get his share of touches, and he could obviously work at the goal line as well. And this matchup could be brutal since the Titans run defense is among the best in the NFL and finished No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023. I'm fine with Williams as a flex, but I wouldn't get over-excited about him with Kamara out and Miller injured."

SLEEPER: A.J. Dillon @ Chicago

"Dillon is worth using as a flex option this week behind Aaron Jones, who is a must-start running back in all leagues. Dillon had one of his best games of the season in Week 13 at Chicago last year with 18 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on three targets. It's doubtful he'll replicate those stats, but he could have an expanded role with Green Bay a little banged up at receiver with Romeo Doubs (hamstring) hurt. The Bears were also No. 2 in PPR points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and we'll see just how much Chicago's run defense has improved in 2023."

WIDE RECEIVERS

START: Tyler Lockett vs. L.A. Rams

"Lockett and DK Metcalf should get a boost this week with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) likely limited, and Lockett absolutely destroyed the Rams in 2022. In two games against Los Angeles, Lockett had 13 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and he should have the chance for another big outing in Week 1. Metcalf had 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets against the Rams last year as well."

SIT: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Philadelphia

"Smith-Schuster should be a good source of receptions this year as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, but I wouldn't start him this week against the Eagles, even in three-receiver leagues. Mac Jones should struggle for time to throw against Philadelphia's pass rush, and the Eagles secondary will likely blanket Smith-Schuster this week. Let's not forget, Smith-Schuster riled up several members of Philadelphia's defense following his Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, especially cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and they should be looking to shut down Smith-Schuster in their first meeting since that game."

SLEEPER: Elijah Moore vs. Cincinnati

"The first time we saw Moore in a Browns uniform in the preseason against Washington he lined up in the backfield, as well as a receiver. I love that coach Kevin Stefanski plans to move Moore around, and Stefanski said 'we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways.' That starts this week against the Bengals, who have a revamped secondary, and Deshaun Watson will hopefully lean on Moore quite a bit. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I'm also counting on Amari Cooper to play well this week. Remember, this is a home game for the Browns, and Cooper scored at least 13.2 PPR points in all but one game in Cleveland last year."

TIGHT ENDS

START: Juwan Johnson vs. Tennessee

Johnson was one of my favorite late-round tight ends to draft this season, and I'm excited to start him this week against the Titans. We'll see if Tennessee's defense improves against tight ends this season because in 2022 the Titans were No. 3 in PPR points allowed to the position. Johnson also has four touchdowns in his past four home games going back to last year, and he should get off to a hot start this season with Derek Carr as the new quarterback for the Saints.

SIT: Dalton Shultz @ Baltimore

"We'll see how Schultz does in his first game with the Texans, but I'm nervous to trust him at Baltimore. It's really that I'm nervous about rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud making his first start on the road against this defense, and all of his weapons could struggle. I'm hopeful that Schultz will deliver a strong performance for Fantasy managers counting on him this week, but I don't consider him a top-15 tight end in the majority of leagues."

SLEEPER: Jake Ferguson @ New York Giants

"Ferguson should do well this season as the new starting tight end for the Cowboys, and I like his matchup in Week 1 against the Giants. Dak Prescott has a great history of leaning on his tight ends, especially against the Giants. In Prescott's past four games against the Giants, his tight ends have combined for 30 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets. Ferguson, in a part-time role last year in Week 12, had three catches for 57 yards on three targets, but he could blow up this week. I consider him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues."

