Fantasy Football starts and sits for Week 1

BOSTON -- Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us. For many around the country, it not only signals the return of football, but the return of fantasy football taking a big chunk out of their daily lives.

There is always so much promise and optimism in Week 1. You drafted your team long ago (in most cases) and had plenty of time to game plan for the season's inaugural week. But still, there are always matchups (in real football, that is) that give you pause.

And as savvy veterans of fantasy land football know, someone's draft position doesn't always mean they're a must play -- even in Week 1.

For some assistance in this very important week (and all weeks throughout the season) we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for the best Start and Sit advice at the key positions on your fantasy roster.

QUARTERBACK

START: Russell Wilson vs. Seattle

"It's the ultimate revenge game for Wilson, who starts his Broncos tenure with a trip back to Seattle. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, and this homecoming should be successful for him. I expect Wilson to put on a show against his former team, and he could easily be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1," Eisenberg writes.

SIT: Joe Burrow vs. Pittsburgh

"It sounds like Burrow will be fine following the appendectomy he had in late July, but he missed a lot of practice time in August. I'd be nervous trusting him against the Steelers, and he averaged just 19.5 Fantasy points per game against Pittsburgh last season," Eisenberg warns. "He did have multiple touchdowns in each outing against the Steelers, but he averaged just 181 passing yards per game over that span. Burrow is just a low-end starter in Week 1."

Running Back

START: Travis Etienne vs. Washington

"James Robinson (Achilles) is expected to be active for this matchup with the Commanders, but I'm still counting on Etienne to have a huge role, especially in the passing game," writes Eisenberg. "The Jaguars aren't going to rush Robinson back on the field, and they don't have to because of Etienne. He should be a popular target for Trevor Lawrence, especially if the Washington pass rush is an issue and Lawrence needs to dump the ball off. If he scores, Etienne could be a top-10 running back in all leagues this week."

SIT: Damien Harris vs. Miami

"The Patriots backfield remains somewhat of a mystery for Week 1 at Miami. Ty Montgomery (ankle) traveled with the team, and he could surprise us by playing after getting hurt in the preseason. If he's active then he should have a role in the passing game, and we know Rhamondre Stevenson is also going to get his share of touches. Harris will likely need to score to reward Fantasy managers, which he did often last year with 15 rushing touchdowns," Eisenberg explains. "He also had 117 total yards against Miami in Week 1 last year, and he had 73 total yards and a touchdown (with four catches) against the Dolphins in Week 18. I just don't want to trust Harris if he's not dominating touches, and he could be in trouble if the Patriots are chasing points. Consider Harris just a flex, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. As for Stevenson, he's also a flex, but his value will increase in PPR if Montgomery is out."

Wide Receiver

START: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Arizona

"The sliding scale for the Chiefs receivers this week is start Smith-Schuster as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues," writes Eisenberg. "Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a boom-bust flex with sleeper appeal and use Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman as desperation plays in deeper leagues. Smith-Schuster made Fantasy managers nervous by missing practice time with a knee injury, but he's fine now. And he should help Patrick Mahomes exploit this Cardinals secondary while making a big splash in his Kansas City debut."

SIT: DeVante Parker vs. Miami

"We have another revenge game narrative at play here with Parker facing his former team in Miami. But that could also mean a matchup with cornerback Xavien Howard, and Parker will likely struggle in that scenario," explains Eisenberg. "Mac Jones has been inconsistent according to reports in training camp, and the only Patriots receiver I would be comfortable using this week is Jakobi Meyers in a deep PPR league. Parker is, at best, a desperation starter in 14-team leagues or larger."

Tight End

START: Cole Kmet vs. San Francisco

"I'm going to start Kmet despite the tough matchup, and we'll see if he can take advantage of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) being out," writes Eisenberg. "Last year, Kmet faced San Francisco in Week 8, and he was limited to three catches for 24 yards on six targets. I'm expecting him to be much better than that in the rematch, and Kmet should be a prime target for Justin Fields all season."

SIT: Mike Gesiki vs. New England

"The Patriots have been in the top three of fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends over the past two seasons. Over that span, New England has allowed just seven touchdowns to tight ends, and Gesicki has faced the Patriots three times," Eisenberg expounds. "His stat line in those games is five catches for 52 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. Given his struggles with his new role under Mike McDaniel this preseason, as well as the tough matchup, it's easy to bench Gesicki in most leagues this week."

Click here for all of Eisenberg's Start and Sit advice for Week 1.