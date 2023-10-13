Week 6 starts, sits, sleepers: Jakobi Meyers a fantasy football must-start in revenge game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Whether you've been crushing this fantasy football season or the season has been slowly crushing you, everyone can use a little help from week to week.

Enter CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Jamey Eisenberg, who is back to pass along his best start and sit advice for Week 6. If you haven't jumped on the Jakobi Meyers train already, this is a great weekend to do so. Eisenberg loves the revenge element of Meyers' matchup against the Patriots' secondary, a unit that is really hurting at the moment.

Here's a sampling of Eisenberg's favorite plays -- and guys you should stay the heck away from -- for Week 6:

Quarterbacks

Start: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow vs. Seattle

"I wrote in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em last week that I needed to see Burrow look like Burrow again before we could start him with confidence. Well, he's back, and hopefully the best is yet to come. Burrow lit up the Cardinals for 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 5, with all three scores going to Ja'Marr Chase. For the first time this season, Burrow didn't seem to be bothered by the calf he originally injured at the beginning of training camp, and he should have another quality outing against Seattle on Sunday. Two of the past three quarterbacks to face the Seahawks (Jared Goff and Andy Dalton) have scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points."

Sit: Detroit's Jared Goff @ Tampa Bay

"The Buccaneers come off their bye in Week 5 looking to remain a tough opponent for opposing quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins (20.5 Fantasy points) in Week 1 and Jalen Hurts (21.9) in Week 3 are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 20 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and both barely eclipsed that mark. For the season, the Buccaneers have allowed just four passing touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and now they get Jared Goff on the road. He's scored 16.0 Fantasy points or less in two road games this season at Kansas City and at Green Bay, and he's been under 17.0 Fantasy points in 13 of his past 14 road games going back to 2021. Goff is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) remains out."

Goff is Eisenberg's "Bust Alert" at quarterback for Week 6.

Sleeper: Indianapolis' Gardner Minshew @ Jacksonville

"Minshew should start for the Colts for the foreseeable future with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) hurt, and this is a great week to consider Minshew a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues. He's a definite starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues at Jacksonville since he's facing his former team. It helps that the Jaguars have allowed four of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, including Richardson in Week 1. Minshew started for the Colts in Week 3 at Baltimore and scored just 15.1 Fantasy points, but this is a much better matchup in a trip to his old neighborhood."

Running Backs

Start: Buffalo's James Cook vs. New York Giants

"Cook just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against Jacksonville in London with five carries for minus-4 yards and three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He only scored 5.1 PPR points, after scoring at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his three previous games. He should return to that level of production in Week 6 against the Giants, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants in every game this season (Tony Pollard, James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert), and I expect Cook to finish as a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against this defense."

Sit: Houston's Dameon Pierce vs. New Orleans

"Despite getting 21 total touches in Week 5 at Atlanta, Pierce only scored 9.2 PPR points with 66 rushing yards and one catch for 16 yards on one target. He still has just one touchdown this season and has scored 9.2 PPR points or less in three of five games. I hate this matchup for him in Week 6 against the Saints, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and no running back has scored against New Orleans this year. Keep him reserved in most leagues if you can, but buy low now because his schedule lightens up following a bye in Week 7, starting with the Panthers in Week 8. Pierce will hopefully have a strong finish after a brutal start to his sophomore campaign."

Sleeper: New England's Rhamondre Stevenson @ Las Vegas

"I'm more hopeful than anything that this is the week where Stevenson gets going, and I would start him as a low-end No. 2 running back against the Raiders. Las Vegas has only allowed four running backs to score at least 11.1 PPR points this season, but A.J. Dillon just had 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Monday night in Week 5. The Patriots need to lean on Stevenson to help get the offense back on track, and he had 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown at Las Vegas in Week 15 last year. Stevenson also just had three tough matchups in a row against the Jets, Cowboys and Saints, and it would be smart to get him back involved in the passing game. You'll have to have some faith to trust Stevenson, and I hope he delivers in this matchup."

Wide Receivers

Start: Las Vegas' Jakobi Meyers vs. New England

"I always love the narrative of players facing their former team, and Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and even Josh McDaniels get to face the Patriots in Week 6. New England would love to have Meyers back right now with how he's played this season since he's scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of four games -- and all three starts with Garoppolo under center. With Garoppolo, Meyers is averaging 10.7 targets, 8.3 receptions, 80.3 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game, and he should stay hot against the Patriots. Without pass rusher Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Meyers should have the chance for a revenge game New England."

Sit: Cleveland's Amari Cooper vs. San Francisco

"We usually like Cooper at home no matter what, but he clearly needs quality quarterback play in a tough matchup to succeed. We saw that in Week 4 against Baltimore when Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and Cooper was held to one catch for 16 yards on six targets. Fast forward to Week 6 after Cleveland's bye, and Watson is still hurt, which means he'll either play at less than 100 percent or sit. This time, P.J. Walker would start for the Browns if Watson is out, but Cooper still has a tough matchup against the 49ers. I'd only start Cooper in three-receiver leagues in Week 6."

Sleeper: L.A. Chargers Josh Palmer vs. Dallas

"Palmer comes off his bye looking to build off his performance from the past two games when Mike Williams (ACL) was lost for the season. Palmer has 15 targets over that span for seven catches, 143 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert. The Cowboys have only allowed two touchdowns to receivers this season and just four have topped at least 11.5 PPR points. But this game should be a shootout with a projected point total of 51. I like Palmer as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 6."

Tight Ends

Start: Chicago's Cole Kmet vs. Minnesota

"Is Kmet getting hot because of Justin Fields, or is Fields getting hot because of Kmet? It's a nice problem to try and solve since both have been great for the past two games. Against Denver and Washington, Kmet has 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets, and he's become a go-to option for Fields. Kmet has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with the Vikings, and Minnesota has allowed three tight ends (Dallas Goedert in Week 2, Gerald Everett in Week 3 and Travis Kelce in Week 5) to catch at least six passes this season."

Sit: L.A. Rams Tyler Higbee vs. Arizona

"Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 5 against the Eagles, and Higbee had a season-low two catches on just three targets. Prior to Week 5, Higbee had scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his two previous games against the Bengals and Colts, but it will be hard to trust Higbee in most leagues with Kupp and Puka Nacua dominating targets. The Cardinals also have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, including matchups with Logan Thomas, Darren Waller, Jake Ferguson and George Kittle."

Sleeper: Atlanta's Jonnu Smith vs. Washington

"Smith has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in four games in a row, and you can use him as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 6 against Washington. It's a tough matchup since the Commanders are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I hope Desmond Ridder leans on Smith and Kyle Pitts in this matchup like what happened against the Texans in Week 5. Pitts had seven catches for 87 yards on 11 targets against Houston, and Smith had six catches for 67 yards on seven targets, with a lost fumble. I'm still using Pitts as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is worth trusting as a starter in deeper formats."

