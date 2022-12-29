Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 17

BOSTON -- This is it, folks. It all comes down to this one.

It's Week 17 in the NFL, which means it's championship week in the world of Fantasy Football. Those lucky enough to be battling for a crown/trophy/t-shirt/novelty gift have a lot riding on this weekend.

As we have all year, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for the best start/sit advice around, plus a few sleepers for good measure. Good luck out there!

Quarterbacks

Start: Chicago's Justin Fields @ Detroit

"Fields is dealing with foot and shoulder injuries that are worth monitoring, but as long as he plays you should expect him to produce at a high level. He has a great matchup in Week 17 at Detroit, and he beat up the Lions in Week 10 for 167 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Fields needs 196 rushing yards to break Lamar Jackson's record of most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) set in 2019, and it would be awesome if he did that over the next two games. It also helps that six of the past seven quarterbacks against Detroit has scored at least 22 Fantasy points."

Sit: Tampa Bay's Tom Brady vs. Carolina

"It wouldn't surprise me if Brady had a big game in Week 17 against Carolina. The Panthers just lost cornerback Jaycee Horn (wrist) and allowed Jared Goff to score 31 Fantasy points against them in Week 16. But Brady struggled at lowly Arizona in Week 16 with just 13 Fantasy points, and he only scored 11 points at Carolina in Week 7. He has seven interceptions in his past four games, and the Panthers are trying to steal the NFC South title from the Buccaneers in this matchup. I'm not willing to trust Brady as a No. 1 quarterback in the Fantasy championship."

Sleeper: San Francisco's Brock Purdy @ Las Vegas

"Purdy might not have the ceiling to be a top-five quarterback most weeks, but he should once again finish as a low-end No. 1 quarterback again in Week 17 at the Raiders. In four appearances for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Purdy has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in each outing. The Raiders have held four quarterbacks in a row to 19 Fantasy points or less, but for the season, Las Vegas is allowing 20.9 points to the position. Purdy's average over the past four games is 20.5 Fantasy points, and he should be in that range again in Week 17."

Running backs

Start: Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette vs. Carolina

"Fournette has taken over the Tampa Bay backfield again, and he was awesome in Week 16 at Arizona with 20 carries for 72 yards and nine catches for 90 yards on 10 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he does have seven games in a row with at least 10 PPR points, mostly due to his work in the passing game. Despite sharing playing time with Rachaad White, Fournette still has 25 catches on 28 targets in his past four outings. This week, he's taking on a Panthers team that has allowed just one running back to score more than 10 PPR points since Week 9, but Fournette will be tough to stop based on his role in the passing game right now."

Sit: Denver's Latavius Murray @ Kansas City

"Chase Edmonds was active for Week 16 at the Rams, and the Broncos used a three-headed backfield with Edmonds, Murray and Marlon Mack. That left Murray with a reduced role of just eight carries for 34 yards and one catch for 6 yards on three targets. He will likely share touches again, and he had minimal production against the Chiefs in their first meeting in Week 14 with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets. Murray is a low-end flex at best in the rematch in Week 17."

Sleeper: Washington's Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Cleveland

"This is a great matchup for the Commanders to run the ball since the Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 11 running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Cleveland this year, including two in a row. Robinson has at least 100 total yards or a touchdown in four of his past six games, and he could see an increased role in the passing game if Gibson is out. If Gibson plays, Robinson is no worse than a flex option in all leagues."

Wide receivers

Start: New York Jets' Garrett Wilson @ Seattle

"Wilson has to be the most excited player for the Jets now that Mike White is starting again. In three games with White, Wilson averaged 21.0 PPR points per game against the Bears, Vikings and Bills. He had 30 targets over that span for 19 catches, 335 yards and two touchdowns, and he should have the chance for another big game in Week 17. It's a tough matchup against Seattle and fellow rookie Tariq Woolen, but I'll still take my chances with Wilson as a starter in all leagues now that White is back. And I like Elijah Moore as a sleeper and high-end No. 3 PPR receiver since he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts with White."

Sit: Arizona's Marquise Brown @ Atlanta

"Brown has struggled since DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension, and it's tough to trust Brown in the majority of leagues, even with Colt McCoy (concussion) back in Week 17. In four games with Hopkins, Brown has scored 10 PPR points or less in each outing, and he has failed to score a touchdown. We know he was punished in Week 16 against Tampa Bay for missing a team meeting, but he still had six targets against the Buccaneers and finished with three catches for 57 yards. He's at best a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues against the Falcons."

Sleeper: Washington's Jahan Dotson vs. Cleveland

"Carson Wentz will start Week 17 against Cleveland, and Wentz was good for Dotson earlier this season. The two played the first four games of the year together, and Dotson had at least 13 PPR points in three of those outings, with four total touchdowns. Dotson is hot again coming into Week 17 after he scored at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at San Francisco, and he should be considered no worse than a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Browns."

Tight ends

Start: Buffalo's Dawson Knox @ Cincinnati

Knox has been a star of late with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including three touchdowns over that span. In two of those games he has at least seven targets, and he's become a security blanket for Josh Allen, which is great. He's a must-start tight end in all leagues with an expected shootout coming Monday night at Cincinnati. "

Sleeper: New Orleans' Taysom Hill @ Philadelphia

"The do-it-all 'tight end' has found a way to be productive of late, whether it's been catching, running or throwing a touchdown, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's worth using again in Week 17 against the Eagles as a low-end starter, mostly on his chances to carry the ball, and he has 16 rush attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown in his past two games. Hopefully he can score a touchdown again and continue to help Fantasy managers with his multifaceted skill set."

Sit: Las Vegas' Darren Waller vs. San Francisco

"I hope Waller has a big game in Week 17 against the 49ers, but he's a little tough to trust, especially with Derek Carr being benched for Jarrett Stidham. In two games back from his eight-game absence with a hamstring injury Waller only has eight targets for seven catches, 106 yards and a touchdown. And now he has a brutal matchup in Week 17 against San Francisco. The 49ers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they have allowed just three touchdowns to the position this season."

Check out all of Eisenberg's start/sit advice here, and again, good luck to all those fantasy owners playing for a championship in Week 17!