Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 10

BOSTON -- We've hit Week 10 in the NFL and things are starting to get serious. It's getting even more serious in the world of fantasy football.

The playoffs are inching closer. In daily leagues, your chances of winning a week or two are getting slimmer.

For some help with your Week 10 lineup decisions, we turn to the start and sit advice -- with some sleepers mixed in -- from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback

Start: Tampa Bay's Tom Brady vs. Seattle (in Germany)

Brady has had a rough season fantasy-wise, but Eisenberg is predicting a breakout game for the 45-year-old on the international stage this weekend.

"For starters, Brady loves playing in international games. He's undefeated in three international games in his career, and he's passed for 952 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in those outings. He's scored at least 26 Fantasy points in each of those games (two in London and one in Mexico City) and only needs 258 more yards to break Blake Bortles' record for most career passing yards outside of the United States," writes Eisenberg.

"The Seahawks have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and four quarterbacks have topped 20 Fantasy points against Seattle this year. Brady will add to that total in this matchup," he adds. "Brady is due for a big game. Playing overseas might be what he needs to get his season back on track, and Fantasy managers will enjoy the results in Week 10."

Sit: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers vs. Dallas

Rodgers won't have one of his top receivers in Romeo Doubs and he's going up against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL.

"It's time to move on from Rodgers as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback if you haven't done so already," writes Eisenberg.

Sleeper: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LA Chargers

Jimmy G. has scored at least 20 fantasy points in four straight games, and Eisenberg likes the 49ers QB to used a balanced attack to rack up more points this weekend.

Running Back

Start: Washington's Antonio Gibson @ Philadelphia

Washington will probably be playing catchup with Philadelphia on Monday night, so expect Gibson to get plenty of looks in the passing game.

"He has 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in his past three games, and he scored 11 PPR points against Philadelphia in Week 3 with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 2 yards. Gibson will share work with Brian Robinson in this matchup, but Robinson is just a flex. Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his role in the passing game," writes Eisenberg.

Sit: Buffalo's Devin Singletary vs. Minnesota

Singletary hasn't rushed for a touchdown yet this season, Nyheim Hines saw more reps in practice this week, and Josh Allen will likely be limited with an elbow injury. Stay away from the Bills this weekend.

Sleeper: Miami's Jeff Wilson vs. Cleveland

You can flip a coin between Wilson and Raheem Mostert out of the Miami backfield, as both have a great matchup against the Browns' defense.

Wide receiver

Start: Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin vs. Seattle (in Germany)

If Tom Brady is going to have a good weekend, chances are Godwin will have a part in it. He has yet to score a touchdown, but Eisenberg likes Godwin to also enjoy a breakout game against Seattle.

"He has four games in a row with at least 10 targets and six catches, and that volume should help him against the Seahawks. They have faced 12 receivers who have caught at least four passes against them, and all of them have scored at least 11 PPR points." he writes.

Sit: Minnesota's Adam Thielen @ Buffalo

He has just two touchdowns on the season and T.J. Hockenson's addition should limit Thielen's upside going forward.

Sleeper: Chicago's Darnell Mooney vs. Detroit

As Justin Fields improves, so do his targets. And it's never a bad bet to play anyone going against the Detroit defense.

"In two games against Detroit in 2021, Mooney had 10 catches for 148 yards on 15 targets, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each meeting," writes Eisenberg.

Tight End

Start: Dallas' Dalton Schultz @ Green Bay

Schultz looks health again and he's got a healthy Dak Prescott throwing him the football. The Packers have also been getting torched by tight ends the last few weeks.

Sit: Green Bay's Robert Tonyan vs. Dallas

Tonyan hasn't produced all year, and now he's facing a Dallas defense that has allowed just one touchdown to tight ends all year.

Sleeper: Tampa Bay's Cade Otton vs. Seattle (in Germany)

Eisenberg really likes the Bucs in Germany this weekend, and it's hard to blame him.