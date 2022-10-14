Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 6

BOSTON -- Week 6 of the NFL season is here, so there really is no time to waste when it comes to putting together a fantasy football roster.

Luckily, it won't take long to get the best start & sit advice out there from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg. If you need a little more help for your Week 6 roster construction, behold the best advice out there at each position.

Quarterbacks

Start: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers vs. New York Jets

"It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown game or pass for 300 yards. That might just be who he is this season with a revamped receiving corps, but I'm still hopeful he'll have some standout performances," Eisenberg writes of Rodgers. "And it could happen this week against the Jets at home. The Jets have struggled with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow this season as those quarterbacks combined for six touchdowns and one interception, and each one scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Meanwhile, the Jets have limited Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett and Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson to a combined 32 Fantasy points. This could be Rodgers' best game of the season.'

Sit: Denver's Russell Wilson @ L.A. Chargers

"Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could explain his poor play, or he could just continue to struggle Monday night at the Chargers. Either way, he has to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again," writes Eisenberg. "He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, and he just scored eight Fantasy points in Week 5 against the Colts with 274 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. "Let's Ride" has become "Let's Sit" for Wilson and his Fantasy outlook for now. The Chargers also have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season."

Sleeper: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo @ Atlanta

"Garoppolo has the chance for his second game in a row with 20-plus Fantasy points in his Week 6 matchup with the Falcons. Four of five quarterbacks this year against Atlanta have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Jacoby Brissett in Week 4," writes Eisenberg. "Garoppolo just scored 22 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 5, and he should be in a similar range this week to make him a streaming option in all formats."

Running Backs

Start: New England's Rhamondre Stevenson @ Cleveland Browns

"Damien Harris (hamstring) is out this week and could miss several games, so now we get to see if Stevenson was worth the hype he got this offseason as a breakout candidate. He looked the part in tandem with Harris the past three games, averaging 16.7 PPR points over that span, and he was amazing against the Lions with a full workload of 25 carries for 161 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. The Browns have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games, and for the season, five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against this Cleveland defense. Stevenson has top-five upside this week."

Sit: Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott @ Philadelphia Eagles

"Elliott continues to get a lot of work, but he's failing to do much with it. He has consecutive games of at least 21 total touches, but he scored just 17 combined PPR points over that span against Washington and the Rams. He has one touchdown on the season, and he only has five catches on seven targets. Tony Pollard has been the better Fantasy option in the Dallas backfield, but both are risky plays this week against the Eagles. In Philadelphia's past four games, no running back has more than 55 rushing yards or 63 total yards, and only two running backs have scored touchdowns. If Elliott fails to score again this week then you could be looking at minimal production once again."

Sleeper: Denver's Melvin Gordon @ L.A. Chargers

"Gordon had a solid game in Week 5 against the Colts in the first outing without Javonte Williams (knee), gaining 103 total yards. He had 15 carries for 54 yards, along with three catches for 49 yards on three targets. He should continue to dominate the workload this week ahead of Mike Boone, and we'll see what happens with Latavius Murray, who was inactive against the Colts. This is a revenge game for Gordon, who started his career with the Chargers, and it's also a great matchup. The Chargers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, as six guys have scored at least 14 PPR points against this defense."

Wide Receivers

Start: Jacksonville's Christian Kirk @ Indianapolis

"Kirk has struggled the past two games against the Eagles and Texans, but I'm going to stick with him for this week in the rematch with the Colts. He's combined for just 10 PPR points in the past two weeks, and he had a season-low three targets for one catch and 11 yards against Houston. Against Indianapolis in Week 2, Kirk had six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. There have been six receivers with at least six targets against the Colts this year, and four of them have scored at least 12 PPR points. Kirk should remain a solid No. 2 PPR receiver this week."

Sit: Kansas City's JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Buffalo

"Smith-Schuster played through a hamstring injury in Week 5 against Las Vegas, so that could be the reason for his poor production, but he managed just three catches for 33 yards on eight targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, and he only has one outing with more than nine PPR points since Week 1. Despite getting eight targets in each of the past three games from Patrick Mahomes, Smith-Schuster is averaging just 9.1 PPR points over that span. It's tough to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even in a potential shootout with the Bills."

Sleeper: Baltimore's Devin Duvernay @ New York Giants

"Rashod Bateman (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and that could be a sign he's out again in Week 6. He missed Week 5 against the Bengals, and Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets, along with three carries for 24 yards. It's clear the Ravens were trying to get the ball in Duvernay's hands, and that could continue against the Giants if Bateman remains out. The Giants have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Duvernay should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup if Bateman sits."

Tight Ends

Start: San Francisco's George Kittle @ Atlanta

"It's been a frustrating start to the season for Kittle, who has yet to score a touchdown or top 50 receiving yards. He missed the first two games of the year with a groin injury, and he's not producing up to his usual standards. That should change this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored at least 10 PPR points in every game this season against the Falcons. This will be his breakout game in 2022."

Sit: Atlanta's Kyle Pitts vs. San Francisco

"Pitts practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after sitting out Week 5 at Tampa Bay with an injured hamstring, so he seems on track to return. But even if he's active you might want to consider benching him if possible. From a production standpoint, he has one game this season with more than three PPR points, and he's still searching for his first touchdown. Now, he might be playing at less than 100 percent in Week 6 against San Francisco, and the 49ers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. No tight end has scored against San Francisco, and Pitts could once again be shutout of the end zone."

Sleeper: Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst @ New Orleans

"The status for Tee Higgins (ankle) will likely determine just how good Hurst can be this week, but he's done a nice job the past two games with at least 11 PPR points in each outing against the Dolphins and Ravens. In Week 5 at Baltimore with Higgins limited, Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He already has three games this season with at least five catches, so he can be a low-end starter in PPR even if Higgins plays against the Saints."

