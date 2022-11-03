Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 9

BOSTON -- The NFL season -- and fantasy seasons -- roll on.

Here for some help with lineup decisions in Week 9 is some of the start/sit advice from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback

Start: Aaron Rodgers

Though it's been an underwhelming season for Rodgers, he obviously will feel pretty comfortable playing against the Lions.

"He's been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback this season, scoring 20 points or less in every game, but this could be his breakout performance, especially if Allen Lazard (shoulder) is healthy," Eisenberg wrote. "The Lions are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year."

Sit: Derek Carr

The 2-5 Raiders are desperate for a win, but the Jaguars' defense won't make that easy for Derek Carr.

"The Jaguars have held 5-of-8 opposing quarterbacks to 15 Fantasy points or less, including Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson," Eisenberg wrote. "I hope Carr can snap out of his funk and start playing better, and we'll see if Darren Waller (hamstring) can play this week. But Carr is tough to trust right now, especially on the road."

Sleeper: Taylor Heinicke

Once a Patriots practice squadder, Heinicke continues to make a name for himself in the NFL.

"Heinicke should fare better against the Vikings this week, and Minnesota has allowed 55 Fantasy points over the past two games against the Dolphins and Cardinals," Eisenberg wrote. "For the season, the Vikings allow 20.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Heinicke is averaging 20.5 Fantasy points per game in his past two outings against Green Bay and Indianapolis."

Running Back

Start: Raheem Mostert

Eisenberg has Mostert as the No. 2 runnin gback in all leagues, as new addition Jeff Wilson likely won't cut into Mostert's usage this week. "The Bears have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, and Mostert has scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has five games in a row with at least 15 total touches, and that shouldn't change in Week 9 even with Wilson now in Miami."

Sit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The crowded backfield of Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon makes this a tough play.

Sleeper: Deon Jackson

The Patriots will be tasked with slowing down Deon Jackson, who figures to get some opportunities even if Jonathan Taylor is healthy enough to play.

"He could prove to be a valuable weapon for Sam Ehlinger in Week 9 and beyond now that [Nyhiem[ Hines was traded to Buffalo," Eisenberg wrote.

Wide Receiver

Start: Jakobi Meyers

"Meyers has been fantastic this season, and it's worth trusting him again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues," Eisenberg wrote. "Usually, we just say Meyers is an option in PPR because of his lack of touchdowns, but he's scored three times in the past four games. He has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in all three outings. And he should continue to see a heavy dose of pass attempts from Mac Jones this week with DeVante Parker (knee) banged up. The Colts have a tough secondary, but at least one receiver has scored at least 12 PPR points against Indianapolis in seven of eight games. That should be Meyers this week."

Sit: Kadarius Toney

The new addition in Kansas City may take some time to make an impact.

"It's hard to count on Toney now, especially when JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are healthy," Eisenberg wrote.

Sleeper: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson had an active game last week and could be in line for another one with Corey Davis potentially out again.

Tight End

Start: Robert Tonyan

With Aaron Rodgers primed for a big week, Robert Tonyan could be the beneficiary.

"Tonyan loves facing the Lions. In his past three meetings against Detroit going back to 2020 he has three touchdowns, with one in each outing," Eisenberg said. "Tonyan has only scored one touchdown this season, so he's due to find the end zone again, and the Lions have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games."

Sit: Taysom Hill

Outside of his huge game vs. Seattle, Hill hasn't been very productive.

Sleeper: Tyler Conklin

After his two-touchdown day vs. the Patriots, Conklin might not be a total "sleeper." Nevertheless, he's in good position for another good game, this time against the Bills.

Click here for all of Jamey Eisenberg's start/sit advice for Week 9.