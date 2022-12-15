Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 15

BOSTON -- It's crunch time in the NFL, which means it's really crunch time in the land of Fantasy Football. Owners are either making one final playoff push, or looking to win a week before the season ends.

If you're in need of some roster help for Week 15, look no further than CBS Sports' Jamie Eisenberg, who has been delivering some excellent start and sit (and sleeper) advice throughout the year.

Here is his best advice for Week 15!

Quarterback

Start: Chicago's Justin Fields vs. Philadelphia

Opposing quarterbacks have struggled against the Philly defense, but Fields can rack up fantasy points with his legs as well as his arm.

"He's run for at least 60 yards and a touchdown in six games in a row, and the last time we saw him in Week 13 against Green Bay he had a season-high 254 passing yards," writes Eisenberg. "Unfortunately, he had two interceptions against the Packers, but hopefully he can limit the turnovers against the Eagles. If Fields doesn't make too many mistakes, he could be a top-five quarterback in Week 15."

Sit: Cleveland's Deshaun Watson vs. Baltimore (on Saturday)

Playing in front of the Cleveland crowd for the first time isn't enough to start Watson against a tough Baltimore defense.

"This will be his first home game in Cleveland, and hopefully that helps his performance. But he also has to face a tough opponent in the Ravens, who have held eight of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less," writes Eisenberg. "Amari Cooper (hip) is playing at less than 100 percent, which doesn't help, and Watson hasn't done enough yet to warrant trusting him in a tough matchup like this."

Sleeper: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers vs. Los Angeles Rams (on Monday night)

Eisenberg notes that the L.A. defense shut down Derek Carr in Week 14, but the Rams were torched by Andy Dalton, Patrick Mahomes, and Geno Smith in the weeks prior. He also likes what he has seen from Rodgers at home recently.

"In his past two games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game against Dallas and Tennessee, and hopefully he puts on another strong performance at home in Week 15," writes Eisenberg.

Running back

Start: Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco @ Houston

"It's fun to watch Isiah Pacheco run. He runs tough and angry, like he has a purpose and is trying to go through any defender in his way. And it's working right now with his performance over the past month," writes Eisenberg. "This week, Pacheco should be a star against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Houston, and the Texans have allowed the most total touchdowns to running backs with 18."

Pacheco is Eisenberg's "Start of the Week."

Sit: Buffalo's Devin Singletary vs. Miami (on Saturday)

It's been touchdown or nothing from Singletary this season, so stay away this weekend.

"Singletary has become a non-factor in the passing game and needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. In his past five games, he only has five catches for 23 yards on nine targets, and James Cook has taken over as the running back in the passing attack," writes Eisenberg.

Sleeper: New England's Pierre Strong Jr. @ Las Vegas

With uncertainty surrounding Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, rookie Pierre Strong Jr. could get plenty of chances to shine again against the Raiders.

"In Week 14 against the Cardinals when Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and [Kevin] Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both could have the chance to make plays, but Strong is clearly the more explosive rusher," writes Eisenberg. "The Raiders have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games."

Wide receiver

Start: Indianapolis' Michael Pittman @ Minnesota (on Saturday)

Pittman should have a big game against a Vikings defense that loves to give up big fantasy points to opposing receivers.

"Pittman should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in PPR and a flex option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues at Minnesota," writes Eisenberg. "This should be a game where he gets seven-plus targets, which has happened nine times this season, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of those outings. He's also averaging 15.9 PPR points in those games."

Sit: Tampa Bay's Mike Evans vs. Cincinnati

It's been a rough season for Evans, and it's getting harder to justify starting him when it's time to set your lineup.

"He's scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. In his past three games against Cleveland, New Orleans and San Francisco, Evans has a combined 10 catches for just 134 yards," notes Eisenberg.

Sleeper: Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson @ Carolina

With Johnson, it's all a matter of who starts at QB. And with Mitch Trubisky likely getting the start for Pittsburgh, Eisenberg says you should feel good about rolling with Johnson this weekend.

"In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver," he writes.

Tight end

Start: Jacksonville's Evan Engram vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have been bullies against tight ends this season, but Engram is on a roll at the moment and should get plenty of targets from Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

"This is a brutal matchup for Engram since the Cowboys are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I'm counting on him getting plenty of targets in this matchup, which is important. He has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them," writes Eisenberg. "He's hot right now, and hopefully he can overcome the Cowboys defense in Week 15."

Sit: New England's Hunter Henry @ Las Vegas

Henry had two big catches Monday night against the Cardinals, but the Raiders defense has been really good against tight ends over the last two-plus months.

"I started the week liking Henry because of his matchup with the Raiders, and maybe he'll find the end zone against Las Vegas this week. But the Raiders haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 5, and the only tight ends to score more than nine PPR points against Las Vegas this season have been Gerald Everett twice, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Geoff Swaim," notes Eisenberg. "Henry only has two touchdowns on the year, and he's been at 10 PPR points or more just three times. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 15."

Sleeper: Tennessee's Chigoziem Okonkwo @ Los Angeles Chargers

If Treylon Burks misses the game with a concussion, the sky is the limit for Okonkwo.

"He had six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games. If Burks remains out then I like Okonkwo as a potential top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, even in a tough matchup with the Chargers," writes Eisenberg.

