Fantasy football starts, sits, and sleepers for NFL Week 16

BOSTON -- It's Week 16, which means there are some pretty high-leverage fantasy matchups taking place around the world.

To help you win yours, here are the starts, sits, and sleepers from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback

Start: Tom Brady vs. Arizona

"This is a great matchup against the Cardinals, who allow an average of 22.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past eight quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and the ones who failed to do that were Brett Rypien, Mac Jones and John Wolford. This could be one of Brady's best games of the season.

Sit: Aaron Rodgers vs. Miami

"It's hard to trust Rodgers right now, especially with Green Bay's ground attack leading the way for the Packers, and I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues."

Sleeper: Gardner Minshew vs. Dallas

"If he does [start] then I like Minshew as a low-end starter in all leagues. He started two games for the Eagles in 2021 (without A.J. Brown on the roster) and scored 22 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 13 and 18 points against the Cowboys in Week 18. The matchup at Dallas is tough, but Trevor Lawrence just lit up that defense for 34 Fantasy points in Week 15. I don't expect Minshew to replicate that, but he could be the fifth quarterback this season to top 20 points against Dallas."

Running back

Start: Najee Harris vs. Las Vegas

"Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris passed away Wednesday, and it would be great for Najee Harris to honor him with a big game Saturday at home. I expect it to happen against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year.

Sit: Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Baltimore

"I would sit both Falcons running backs this week at Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed one rushing touchdown and just two total touchdowns to running backs since Week 8, and the addition of linebacker Roquan Smith via trade from Chicago has made this run defense impenetrable. With both running backs splitting touches in a tough matchup, you should only consider Patterson and Tyler Allgeier as flex options at best in Week 16."

Sleeper: A.J. Dillon vs. Miami

"He has at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he scored four touchdowns over that span against the Eagles, Bears and Rams. He also has three catches in each of those outings on 10 targets, and it's nice to see him involved in the passing game."

Wide Receiver

Start: Jerry Jeudy vs. L.A. Rams

"The matchup with the Rams is tough, but they have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, with four guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Jeudy is a borderline No. 1 receiver if Courtland Sutton remains out, and Jeudy is still worth starting in all leagues even if Sutton returns."

Sit: Zay Jones vs. Jets

"It seems like a dumb idea to consider sitting Jones, and I don't plan to do that in a three-receiver league. But this could be a down game for him against the Jets, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8, and only three receivers have scored more than 10 PPR points against New York in the past six games."

Sleeper: Darius Slayton vs. Vikings

"Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins are all worth a look this week against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers."

Tight End

Start: Dawson Knox vs. Chicago

"I've been reluctant to trust Knox, but it's hard to overlook his production from the past two games. Against the Jets and Dolphins, Knox has combined for 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing."

Sit: David Njoku vs. New Orleans

"With the weather expected to be bad in Cleveland due to the wind and snow, you might consider benching Njoku in the majority of leagues. It doesn't help that the Saints are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season and have allowed just two touchdowns to the position."

Sleeper: Noah Fant vs. Kansas City

"I hope Fant is healthy for Week 16 because he could benefit in a big way with Tyler Lockett (finger) out at Kansas City. Fant is dealing with a knee injury, but he's expected to play against the Chiefs."

