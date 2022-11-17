Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 11
BOSTON -- The fantasy season rolls on, and here with some advice on who to start and who to sit in Week 11 is CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.
Quarterback
START: Dak Prescott
Eisenberg actually has both Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins on the start list this week, so expect some passing fireworks in Minnesota this weekeend.
SIT: Derek Carr
Things are ugly in Las Vegas, and they might not get better this week in Denver -- at least not for the offense.
SLEEPER: Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy G. is rarely a statistical king, but he could be in line for a big game against the Cardnials.
Running Back
START: Cordarrelle Patterson
The former Patriot will be going up against the Bears.
SIT: Damien Harris
With the Patriots hosting the Jets, Eisenberg expects Harris to remain behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.
SLEEPER: Isiah Pacheco
The rookie is coming off his best game yet for the Chiefs.
Wide Receiver
START: Jakobi Meyers
The Patriots' top target had a big game against the Jets a few weeks ago, and now he has the chance to do it again -- this time at home.
SIT: Brandin Cooks
The unhappy Cooks isn't a safe play right now.
SLEEPER: Darius Slayton
Slayton should be able to feast against the Lions defense.
Tight End
START: Dalton Schultz
Dak Prescott should have a big week, and his tight end should be a major part of that.
SIT: Dawson Knox
Leaving aside the crazy weather situation in Buffalo, the Browns are a bad matchup for tight ends this year.
SLEEPER: Tyler Conklin
The tight end caught two touchdowns in his last game against the Patriots.
Check out all of Eisenberg's start/sit/sleeper advice at CBSSports.com.
