Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 11

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The fantasy season rolls on, and here with some advice on who to start and who to sit in Week 11 is CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterback

START: Dak Prescott

Eisenberg actually has both Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins on the start list this week, so expect some passing fireworks in Minnesota this weekeend.

SIT: Derek Carr

Things are ugly in Las Vegas, and they might not get better this week in Denver -- at least not for the offense.

SLEEPER: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy G. is rarely a statistical king, but he could be in line for a big game against the Cardnials.

Running Back

START: Cordarrelle Patterson

The former Patriot will be going up against the Bears.

SIT: Damien Harris

With the Patriots hosting the Jets, Eisenberg expects Harris to remain behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.

SLEEPER: Isiah Pacheco

The rookie is coming off his best game yet for the Chiefs.

Wide Receiver

START: Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots' top target had a big game against the Jets a few weeks ago, and now he has the chance to do it again -- this time at home.

SIT: Brandin Cooks

The unhappy Cooks isn't a safe play right now.

SLEEPER: Darius Slayton

Slayton should be able to feast against the Lions defense.

Tight End

START: Dalton Schultz

Dak Prescott should have a big week, and his tight end should be a major part of that.

SIT: Dawson Knox

Leaving aside the crazy weather situation in Buffalo, the Browns are a bad matchup for tight ends this year.

SLEEPER: Tyler Conklin

The tight end caught two touchdowns in his last game against the Patriots.

Check out all of Eisenberg's start/sit/sleeper advice at CBSSports.com.

