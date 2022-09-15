Fantasy Football starts and sits for NFL Week 2

BOSTON -- Week 1 is in the books, and whether it was a rousing success or a painful experience, it's time to move on to Week 2.

Obviously, the first weekend of NFL action was bonkers, with wild games filled with unpredictable ups and downs. At quarterback, players like Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins were stars. Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson were mediocre. Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford were just plain bad, and Dak Prescott didn't do much before leaving with an injury.

It's that type of unpredictability that can make fantasy football so great ... and so maddening.

To help sort out what to do this week, here are some start and sit suggestions from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for Week 2.

QUARTERBACK

Start: Matthew Stafford

The reigning Super Bowl champ had a brutal start to his season, but Eisenberg foresees a big bounce-back for Matthew Stafford against the Falcons.

"He's had time to correct some of his mistakes from Week 1 since that game was Thursday night, and hopefully he'll get on the same page with Allen Robinson, who is also a bounce-back candidate in this matchup," Eiseinberg wrote. "The Falcons just allowed Jameis Winston to pass for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, with 213 yards and both scores coming in the fourth quarter. That defensive letdown should carry over to this week on the road, and Stafford should be ready to go from the start."

SIT: Tua Tagovailoa

Though Tua did enough to help the Dolphins win comfortably last week, Eisenberg says Tagovailoa "should have minimal stats" in his game at Baltimore.

RUNNING BACK

Start: Kareem Hunt

He may not be at the top of the Browns' running back depth chart, but Kareem Hunt is a must-start this week against the Jets.

"Hopefully he continues to get around 15 total touches per week, and he should return value as a top 20 Fantasy option in all leagues if that's the case," Eisenberg says.

Sit: Damien Harris

Even with Ty Montgomery going on IR, Eisenberg recommends staying away from both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson for the time being.

"The Steelers defense should be able to contain this Patriots attack," Eisenberg wrote. "For now, consider Harris just a flex option in the majority of leagues."

WIDE RECEIVER

Start: Julio Jones

Listed as a sleeper start, Julio Jones showed an immediate connection with Tom Brady last week, and they may help the 45-year-old QB actually beat the Saints this weekend.

"Jones has a lengthy history against the Saints from his days with the Falcons, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with New Orleans," Eisenberg says.

Sit: DK Metcalf

Coming off an emotional win in Week 1, the Seahawks head to San Francisco on a short week. Metcalf hasn't played very well against the 49ers in his career, and Eisenberg doesn't consider Metcalf a must-start in leagues with two receivers.

TIGHT ENDS

Start: Pat Freiermuth

Mitchell Trubisky may not have been impressive last week overall, but he sure loved going to his tight end. Eisenberg likes Pat Freiermuth this week, going up against the Patriots.

"The Patriots do a solid job defending tight ends, but Freiermuth should still be started in all leagues if he's going to be this involved in the game plan," Eisenberg wrote.

Sit: Mike Gesicki

Eisenberg says Mike Gesicki isn't really worth rostering, let alone starting.

"Gesicki had one target and finished with one catch for 1 yard. You can't trust him in Week 2 against the Ravens, and it's not surprising he's among the most dropped players in CBS Sports leagues," Eisenberg wrote.

Click here for all of Jamey Eisenberg's start and sit suggestions for Week 2.