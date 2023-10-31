Fantasy Football position previews: Top plays for Week 9

Sports Final: Where do Patriots go from here after falling to 2-6?

Sports Final: Where do Patriots go from here after falling to 2-6?

Sports Final: Where do Patriots go from here after falling to 2-6?

BOSTON -- If you haven't already done so, it's that time of the week to really start locking into your fantasy football lineup for Week 9. And with a bunch of injuries to key players, plus a few bye weeks mixed in, that can be a frustrating endeavor.

But CBS Sports fantasy football expert Chris Towers is here to help, passing along his Week 9 rankings for the most important positions on the field -- or rather, on your fantasy roster.

Quarterbacks

If you had Kirk Cousins as your fantasy quarterback, your season was probably going pretty well until last Sunday. Now you're likely scrambling for a QB, with only a few options to help. Towers recommends taking a chance on Russell Wilson, but Denver is on its bye, so that won't help this week.

His advice: Indianapolis' Gardner Minshew, whom Towers has ranked as the No. 8 quarterback for Week 9.

"If you're going to go [the Russell Wilson] route, you still need a replacement for Week 9, of course, and the best option is probably Gardner Minshew (38%), who I have ranked as a top-10 QB for Week 9. Minshew's been a bit up and down, but the Colts offense plays fast and they've let him throw 40-plus passes in three of his four starts, so the volume is going to be there," writes Towers. "The Panthers defense stepped up in Week 8, but they're still bottom 10 in yards per play allowed overall, while also ranking bottom 10 in touchdown rate and yards per attempt through the air. Minshew's no guarantee, but you have to love the situation he finds himself in for this week."

1. Jalen Hurts vs. Dallas

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. Miami (in Germany)

3. Josh Allen @ Cincinnati

4. Lamar Jackson vs. Seattle

5. Tua Tagovailoa @ Kansas City (in Germany)

As for New England's Mac Jones, he sits as the No. 19 quarterback heading into a matchup with the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Washington's Sam Howell -- who is fresh off a 379-passing yard, 4-touchdown game against Philadelphia -- is the No. 14 quarterback for Week 9.

Read Chris Towers' full fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9

Running backs

Towers' running back write-up includes a few buy-low and sell-high options that you'll want to check out, in addition to his top 5 at the position:

1. Alvin Kamara vs. Chicago

2. Austin Ekeler @ New York Jets

3. Saquon Barkley @ Las Vegas

4. Josh Jacobs vs. New York Giants

5. Tony Pollard @ Philadelphia

As for Sunday's Patriots-Commanders matchup, New England's Rhamondre Stevenson is ranked No. 20 with Ezekiel Elliott sitting at No. 33. Washington's Brian Robinson Jr. is at No. 33, while Antonio Gibson checks in at No. 48 this week.

Read Chris Towers' full fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9

Wide receivers

Towers breaks down what Cousins' injury means to Vikings receivers, so if you have any of them -- or are thinking of picking them up -- you will want to read what he has to say. (Spoiler Alert: Stay away.) Here are his top 5 at wide receiver for Week 9:

1. Tyreek Hill @ Kansas City (in Germany)

2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. Buffalo

3. Stefon Diggs @ Cincinnati

4. A.J. Brown vs. Dallas

5. Keenan Allen @ New York Jets

The New England secondary is coming off a rough week against the Dolphins, and now have to worry about Howell and his receivers in Terry McLaurin (No. 23), Jahan Dotson (No. 41), and Curtis Samuel (No. 43).

With Kendrick Bourne lost for the season, Demario Douglas is now New England's top-ranked receiver at No. 42. JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose lone catch last week was a three-yard touchdown, is ranked No. 55 for Week 9.

Read Chris Towers' full fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Miami (in Germany)

2. Mark Andrews vs. Seattle

3. T.J. Hockenson @ Atlanta

4. Dallas Goedert vs. Dallas

5. Trey McBridge @ Cleveland

New England's Hunter Henry rounds out the top 10 at tight end this week.

Read Chris Towers' full fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9