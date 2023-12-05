Fantasy Football position previews: The best plays at each spot for Week 14

BOSTON -- If you and your fantasy team survived "Byemageddon" last week, when six teams got the week off, you're in pretty good shape heading into Week 14. There are only two teams on a bye -- the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders -- and there isn't much talent on either of those teams worth rostering.

But the sun is getting real low on the fantasy season, and now is the time to really put your best team out there to either help your playoff chances or notch a win in weekly formats. For that, we turn to CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Chris Towers and his Week 14 position rankings.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts at Dallas Josh Allen at Kansas City Dak Prescott vs. Philadelphia Lamar Jackson vs. L.A. Rams Patrick Mahomes vs. Buffalo

If you are a Kyler Murray or Sam Howell owner, then you're on the hunt for a starting QB this weekend. Towers has San Francisco's Brock Purdy (No. 8) against Seattle, Justin Herbert of the L.A. Chargers (No.9) against Denver, Detroit's Jared Goff (No. 10) at Chicago, and Houston's C.J. Stroud (No. 11) as worthy candidates a little further down his rankings.

If you really want to start one of the quarterbacks from Thursday night's Patriots-Steelers game for some reason, you should not, under any circumstance, do that. You probably shouldn't run a fantasy football team if you are evening thinking of doing that.

Pittsburgh's Mitch Trubisky is the No. 26 quarterback this week, while New England's Bailey Zappe sits at No. 29. Only Cincinnati's Jake Browning ranks lower than Zappe this week.

Read Chris Towers' full quarterback rankings for Week 14

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey vs. Seattle Alvin Kamara vs. Carolina Jahmyr Gibbs at Chicago Isiah Pacheco vs. Buffalo Rachaad White at Atlanta

If you're desperate for a running back this week, you could maybe look to Thursday night's game. Maybe. But don't say we didn't warn you.

Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren checks in as the No. 19 running back, while New England Ezekiel Elliott -- who should see a lot of action in place of the injured Rhamondre Stevenson -- sits at No. 21. Steelers backup Najee Harris also makes the list at No. 29.

Read Chris Towers' full running back rankings for Week 14

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill at Tennessee CeeDee Lamb vs. Philadelphia Keenan Allen vs. Denver Stefon Diggs at Kansas City Amon-Ra St. Brown at Chicago

How bad are Patriots receivers this season? Not a single one cracks Towers' top 60 for Week 14. Talk about a horrendous lack of talent at the position.

Steelers receivers didn't have much fantasy value this season, and that value took an even sharper decline now that Trubisky will be throwing them passes against a pretty good New England defense on Thursday night. Diontae Johnson is the 35th-ranked receiver this week, while George Pickens is at No. 45.

Read Chris Towers' full wide receiver rankings for Week 14

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs. Buffalo TJ Hockenson at Las Vegas Sam LaPorta at Chicago George Kittle vs. Seattle Dalton Kincaid at Kansas City

Pat Freiermuth's value took a hit with the Kenny Pickett injury, and Towers has him ranked at No. 12 against the Patriots. He says Freiermuth is a much better option than Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who checks in at 21st out of 24 tight ends ranked this week.

Read Chris Towers' full tight end rankings for Week 14