Fantasy Football position previews: The best plays at each spot for Week 15

BOSTON -- It's fantasy football playoff time. Everything means a whole lot more, starting now.

With every decision now carrying an increased importance, you better do your research before locking in that roster. To help with that, CBS Sports' Chris Towers has his Week 15 rankings at quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end.

Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen vs. Dallas

2. Jalen Hurts at Seattle

3. Lamar Jackson at Jacksonville

4. Dak Prescott at Buffalo

5. Patrick Mahomes at New England

While Towers has high hopes for Patrick Mahomes this weekend in Foxboro, he is not suffering from Zappe Fever. Towers has presumed Patriots starter Bailey Zappe listed as the No. 32 quarterback this week against a solid Chiefs pass defense. Towers has Matthew Stafford as the top quarterback as a streaming option, if he's available. If not, Joe Flacco could be available for anyone in desperate need. "I'd feel pretty gross starting Flacco in the playoffs," Towers wrote, "but hey, the QB position has been pretty gross this season."

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Arizona

2. Alvin Kamara vs. New York Giants

3. Kyren Williams vs. Washington

4. Bijan Robinson at Carolina

5. Rachaad White at Green Bay

Injuries, as always, are wreaking havoc this week, with Josh Jacobs and Alexander Mattison potentially out. Towers like Mattison's potential replacement -- Ty Chandler -- better than Zamir White in Las Vegas. Ezekiel Elliott has climbed into Towers' top 20, listed as the 18th-best play this week, while the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire is at No. 27 and Jerick McKinnon is at No. 32.

Wide Receivers

1. Tyreek Hill vs. New York Jets

2. CeeDee Lamb at Buffalo

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Denver

4. A.J. Brown at Seattle

5. Keenan Allen at Las Vegas

An ankle injury and a tough matchup isn't enough to scare Towers away from Tyreek Hill at No. 1. Towers has Justin Jefferson as a play if he's healthy, but with that game being on a Saturday, there's time to adjust if needed. as far as the Chiefs-Patriots game is concerned, only Rashee Rice (No. 22) and DeVante Parker (No. 58) make the list.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce at New England

2. Trey McBride vs. San Francisco

3. T.J. Hockenson at Cincinnati

4. Sam LaPorta vs. Denver

5. George Kittle at Arizona

It's no surprise to see there are high hopes for Travis Kelce against the Patriots, who have actually defended tight ends quite well this season. Kelce, though, is a whole lot better than any of those other tight ends. Hunter Henry, meanwhile, is the No. 24 play for Towers this week,

