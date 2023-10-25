Boston City Council calls for hearing on changing name of Faneuil Hall over ties to slavery

BOSTON – The Boston City Council took a big step forward in the years-long effort to change the name of Faneuil Hall.

In a 10-3 vote on Wednesday, the Boston City Council approved a resolution calling for a hearing to start looking at the process to change the name of the landmark.

Faneuil Hall, a popular tourist destination, is named after Peter Faneuil, a Boston merchant who made his fortune by buying and selling enslaved people.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has called the name an "anti-Black symbol."

Council members said the community should have an input on any new name.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said in the past she does not support changing the name of Faneuil Hall.