Watch CBS News
Local News

Family members of Brandeis University professor Ilan Troen killed in Israel attacks

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WALTHAM - Brandeis University confirmed one of its professors lost family members in the attacks in Israel that began on Saturday.

Professor Ilan Troen lost his daughter and son-in-law in the attacks. Troen is a professor of Israel studies at Brandeis, as well as the founding director of the Schusterman Center of Israel Studies at the school.

A spokesperson for the university shared a statement, reading, "We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel. Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts. We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.