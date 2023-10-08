Family members of Brandeis University professor Ilan Troen killed in Israel attacks

WALTHAM - Brandeis University confirmed one of its professors lost family members in the attacks in Israel that began on Saturday.

Professor Ilan Troen lost his daughter and son-in-law in the attacks. Troen is a professor of Israel studies at Brandeis, as well as the founding director of the Schusterman Center of Israel Studies at the school.

A spokesperson for the university shared a statement, reading, "We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel. Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts. We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians."