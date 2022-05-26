Families of Sandy Hook victims offering support to families in Texas

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT -- The pain and suffering in Uvalde, Texas, after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school is impossible for many to imagine. But the people of Newtown, Connecticut have lived with this agony for nearly 10 years now.

The town had a flag at half staff, like in so many communities across the country, after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"It's a small tight-knit community where everyone knew each other, and it was never believes that this horror could come to Sandy Hook, and you know the same thing has happened in Uvalde, Texas."

The mass murder of innocent children brings flashbacks to family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims like Hannah Davino, who lost her sister Rachel.

"I was shaking, I was vomiting. I really felt like I was back there, waiting for the news to hear about my sister," Davino said.

The Sandy Hook community is still grieving, struggling to move on nearly 10 years after the deadly attack that killed 20 children and six adults. But some parents of those children killed are ready to support the grieving families in Texas right now.

Nicole Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise after her son Dylan was killed in the 2012 mass shooting.

"It's a shock and the trauma and the sheer ability to have your brain accept that this is reality," said Hockley. "People said that after Sandy Hook with 20 six-year-old and seven-year-olds dying and six educators that that would be rock bottom, and yet here we are again, almost 10 years later."

She says she'll be here for the families in Uvalde.

"Acknowledging that everyone's journey through this is very individual and unique and to respect that," said Hockley.

As her son's former school friends grow up, at times, the grief here at home is still overwhelming, but Hockley focuses on what she can to get her through each day.

"I have a surviving son who I love with my whole life. He brings me joy, and doing something to honor Dylan to prevent other families from feeling this, as many as I can, I wouldn't say it brings me joy, but it certainly brings me purpose."