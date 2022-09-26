Watch CBS News
Families gather in Dorchester park for remember those who lost their lives to violence

BOSTON -- The community came together to reflect Sunday and remember those who have lost their lives to violence. 

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke at the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims at Pope John Paul Park in Dorchester. 

Family members gathered to support each other and launch kites with their loved ones' names on them. 

Wu said coming together as a community is an important part of the grieving process. 

"This is a day to share that pain but also to share the joy, the memories, the sense of healing and peace that so many of these incredible survivors have poured their hearts into," Wu said. 

