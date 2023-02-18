Maintenance workers mistakenly set off false shooter alarm at Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM - There was a scare over a false alarm at Framingham High School on Friday.
Maintenance workers mistakenly set off an active shooter alarm while trying to change a battery.
Framingham Police responded to the call and checked out the school, and parents received phone calls from their children.
This happened in a week when swatting calls have been sweeping through Massachusetts. Now, the school is reviewing ways to better inform families and will consider changing batteries when school is out.
