Maintenance workers mistakenly set off false shooter alarm at Framingham High School

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Maintenance workers mistakenly set off active shooter alarm at Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM - There was a scare over a false alarm at Framingham High School on Friday.

Maintenance workers mistakenly set off an active shooter alarm while trying to change a battery.

Framingham Police responded to the call and checked out the school, and parents received phone calls from their children. 

This happened in a week when swatting calls have been sweeping through Massachusetts. Now, the school is reviewing ways to better inform families and will consider changing batteries when school is out.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 9:23 AM

