Maintenance workers mistakenly set off false shooter alarm at Framingham High School

FRAMINGHAM - There was a scare over a false alarm at Framingham High School on Friday.

Maintenance workers mistakenly set off an active shooter alarm while trying to change a battery.

The Framingham Police responded to an emergency call at Framingham High School. We had officers in the school and were on scene immediately. It was determined to be a false alarm. — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) February 17, 2023

Framingham Police responded to the call and checked out the school, and parents received phone calls from their children.

This happened in a week when swatting calls have been sweeping through Massachusetts. Now, the school is reviewing ways to better inform families and will consider changing batteries when school is out.