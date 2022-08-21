Falmouth Road Race returns as Cape Cod tradition that helps raise money for charity

FALMOUTH -- A Cape Cod tradition returned on Sunday. Thousands of runners took part in the 50th annual Falmouth Road Race.

The seven-mile race draws runners from all skill levels from an international field of Olympians to recreational runners raising money for charity.

This year, Eric Kuczarski ran in memory of his four-year-old daughter Sophia, who passed away from cancer ten years ago.

Kuczarski and some other runners raised money for Why Me, a Worcester-based organization that helped his family through his daughter's illness and death.

"I will admit I get pretty emotional at the start but when I when i get running I just keep putting one foot in front of the other and thinks of all the battles that Sophia had to go through. It's a good feeling, it's a mixed feeling sometimes. I love doing it," Kuczarski told WBZ-TV.

Since 2000, the Falmouth Road Race has helped various charity partners raise more than $50 million.