Falmouth man James Clark pleads guilty to threatening Arizona election official

BOSTON - A Falmouth man pleaded guilty Friday to sending a bomb threat to an Arizona election official in 2021.

James W. Clark, 38, sent the message in February 2021, warning her that she had to "resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated." He sent the message through the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website contact for the Election Division and addressed the message to the election official.

After Clark sent the message, he searched for the election official's name with the words "address" and "how to kill." He also searched the Boston Marathon bombing.

"Americans who serve the public by administering our voting systems should not have to fear for their lives simply for doing their jobs," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Clark pleaded guilty to making a threatening interstate communication and could face as much as five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.