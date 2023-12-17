Firefighter injured after falling through floor during house fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH - Three firefighters were injured, including one who fell through the floor, while battling a house fire Sunday in Falmouth.

The fire happened at a home on Rivers Edge Road. Firefighters said a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke pouring from the back of the home.

The firefighter who fell through the floor was medflighted to a Boston hospital, where he's now in stable condition. Two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital with a shoulder injury and knee injury.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.