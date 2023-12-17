Firefighter injured after falling through floor during house fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH - Three firefighters were injured, including one who fell through the floor, while battling a house fire Sunday in Falmouth.
The fire happened at a home on Rivers Edge Road. Firefighters said a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke pouring from the back of the home.
The firefighter who fell through the floor was medflighted to a Boston hospital, where he's now in stable condition. Two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital with a shoulder injury and knee injury.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.