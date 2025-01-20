Police on Cape Cod investigate vandalism spree, police use footprints in snow to find suspects

FALMOUTH - Falmouth police are investigating a vandalism spree that lefts dozens of properties with damage. Under the cover of darkness and a snowstorm, investigators said vandals went to town around Crooked Meadow Road.

Mailboxes were kicked down, light fixtures were whacked, and fences damaged, and that's just the short list. A Falmouth Department of Public Works worker sanding roads reported significant property damage.

More than 50 properties vandalized

Officers responded around 2:28 a.m. Monday and discovered vandalism affecting over 50 properties on Crooked Meadow Road, Pinecrest Beach Drive, Sandpoint Shores Drive, Cottontail Circle, Shagbark Drive, Happy Hollow Road, and Blacksmith Shop Road.

Loralynn Teixeira woke up Monday morning to police knocking on her door, saying they found her mailbox on the ground covered in leaves and ice.

"I don't know what kids, or anybody really get out of something like that, like this is exciting? I don't get it, nothing better to do," said Teixeira.

Neighbors like Richard Boudreau had their mailboxes dented.

"Kids do dumb things and I'm sure these kids are regretting this so much right now, that doesn't make it right but at the same time nobody was hurt," said Boudreau. "Don't commit crimes in the snow I guess is the moral of that story."

Cameras were up in the community, but some weren't rolling which is changing for neighbors.

"It could have been worse, mailboxes are better than homes and cars but still," said Teixeira.

Police track footprints in snow

Thanks to the snow on the ground, the suspected vandals left their footprints for investigators to follow and find them. Police said charges are expected to be filed against those responsible as the investigation continues.

The Falmouth Police Department is asking for assistance from the community.

Neighbors who may have captured footage of the vandalism on home security systems are asked to contact police.