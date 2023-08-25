Watch CBS News
17-year-old charged with shooting 14-year-old boy in face in Fall River

FALL RIVER - A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after police say he shot a 14-year-old boy in the face in Fall River Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Maple Gardens Housing complex.

The 14-year-old was rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence where his condition was upgraded to stable on Friday.

Police said the boy was not targeted and that the shooting "may have been unintentional."

The 17-year-old is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and receiving stolen property.

