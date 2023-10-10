Fall River Police seek to identify man mom says tried to take her daughter from playground
FALL RIVER - Police in Fall River are investigating after a mother says a man tried to take her daughter from Kennedy Park Playground on Monday.
Fall River Police said that after speaking with the mother of the child and an eye witness, the child was trying to get on the monkey bars when a man approached her and helped her. The mother told police that she looked away for a moment and looked back to find the man holding the child by the waist. She ran after the man, and he left the playground.
Police said they are investigating the incident and have not identified the man. They said they were not sure if charges would be filed or if the incident was a misunderstanding.
