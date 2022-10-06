Fall foliage colors starting to turn across northern New England this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The upcoming holiday weekend is quite often one of the most popular weekends of the year up north. The foliage is generally in various stages of turning and peaking and there is lots of fun to be had throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont!

First, let's take a wide view of the overall state of foliage in New England.

CBS Boston

You can see that a large swath of central New England is now in the yellow phase, there is low or some color/starting to turn. You can expect most of the yellow area to peak within about 7-10 days.

The oranges and reds in the map indicate near or at peak color. This is now the case for most of the higher elevations including the Green and White Mountains.

Finally, for coastal southern New England, still a lot of green. This is going to be a spotty year for this area anyhow given the drought has been most persistent down here. Expect a late and spotty peak season for eastern Mass. this year, likely in late October.

The weather is getting better! Recent rainfall has certainly benefitted the tree canopy in New England relieving some of the stress of the spring and summer drought. What is really needed to get the foliage colors bursting are those cool and crisp fall nights. And, as luck would have it, this weekend will bring just that! Temperatures will dip into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning in most of central and northern New England, 40s in southern New England. This should push areas already close to peak right over the top!

If you are looking for the best and brightest this weekend, Jim Salge of Yankee Magazine has these suggestions:

The spine of the Green Mountains, the Southern Whites, and much of Maine away from the coast are now looking prime for this weekend.

Acadia is still looking pretty green. Berkshires and Pioneer valley are still a bit early but coming in by the day!

Personal Picks...The Kancamagus Highway, Rt 100 in Vermont, maybe a focus on Groton State Forest, and we are highlighting Fryeburg Maine this week, for the Fair and the fall color!

For hikers... Mount Tremont is my favorite, but I also would love to see the fall colors from Mount Crawford, Mount Resolution, or South Doublehead

Lots of the ski areas are having festivals this weekend and many are near peak for color!

The forecast looks terrific! Nothing like temperatures in the 50s to get you in the fall mood!

One last reminder - we would love to share your fall foliage pictures and videos on WBZ! Send them along to weather@wbztv.com!

Have a great weekend!