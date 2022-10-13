Foliage Forecast: Many New England lakes at peak this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - After a slow start to the foliage season this year, the colors have come on fast and furious! If you are looking for peak color this weekend, there is still plenty to see around New England. Not surprisingly, we are starting to see some areas go past peak with some major leaf drop in northernmost New England and in the higher elevations of the Greens and Whites. The rain/windstorm coming Thursday night won't help the cause. Thirty-40mph winds will certainly lead to a lot of leaves coming off the trees a bit prematurely. Not expecting a complete loss and end to the foliage season but there could be 10-20% leaf drop in some areas.

Jim Salge, Yankee Magazine's foliage expert has highlighted some of the best areas for a road trip this coming weekend. He recommends heading for the river valleys of Central New England including the Connecticut, Saco and Androscoggin. Woodstock, Vermont and North Conway should also still have near peak color for several more days.

Many of New England's lakes will be at or near peak this weekend including Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Sebago.

Looking for more of a Coastal trip? The entire Coast of Maine is bursting to life, particularly in northern areas like Arcadia. While not quite at peak, you will find plenty of color along the southern Maine Coast as well as the New Hampshire Coast.

Jim's personal recommendation this weekend...Woodstock, Connecticut!

If you aren't up for a huge road trip, my suggestion would be to simply head northwest up Route 2. The Wachusett and Monadnock areas will have amazing color this weekend.

This will likely be the last BIG weekend for foliage in the lakes, hills and mountains of New England. As we head towards the end of October, the wave of color is typically centered in southern New England and closer to the Coast. Of course, this is all highly weather dependent. If we get another big wind event next week, that could lead to a quicker leaf drop down this way than anticipated.

Weather this weekend...

SATURDAY

The clouds clear early in the morning, and we expect plentiful sunshine in most of New England. Highs 65-70 in southern New England and 60-65 up north. Winds will be light. About as good as it gets this time of year!

SUNDAY

A few more clouds around compared to Saturday, particularly in southern areas. Very slight chance of an isolated sprinkle (mainly in southern New England). Winds remain light and a non-factor. Highs in the mid 60s in southern New England, 50s up north.