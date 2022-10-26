Watch CBS News
Faking a smile could make you feel happier, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds that even if you just fake a smile, you may feel happier.

Researchers at Stanford University led a global study involving more than 3,800 participants from 19 countries. After putting them through a variety of tasks, they found when the participants simply mimicked a smile, they felt happier. 

Researchers say our brains look to our facial expressions to understand how we are feeling. Smiling tells our brains we are happy or feeling good. Scowling sends the message we're feeling bad. Though it's not yet clear whether smiling in the mirror every morning, for example, will have a significant impact on someone's overall mental health.

