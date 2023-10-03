Jurors shown photos of fake passport, gun in trial of man accused of killing NH couple

CONCORD, NH - Jurors got a view of new photos and evidence on the first day of the Concord, New Hampshire murder trial in the 2022 deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. The couple were shot to death during a hike on the popular Marsh Loop trail that ran behind their Concord apartment complex. A 27-year-old drifter named Logan Clegg is facing murder charges.

"He dragged their bodies off the trail," said Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman. She showed photos of the handgun investigators said they found in Clegg's backpack when they arrested him in Vermont six months after the murders. She displayed pictures of propane tanks and soda cans from a nearby campsite where she said he'd been living.

Logan Clegg, charged in the 2022 murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid CBS Boston

Jurors saw security camera screenshots of him shopping nearby, and a shot of a fake Romanian passport Hagaman said he was carrying when he was arrested, along with $7,000 cash and an airline ticket to Berlin, Germany. "Burned his tent site, wiped information from his laptop, and bought a one-way ticket out of the country," she said.

Clegg's defense argued all that evidence is circumstantial. "Logan had no connection to the Reids, he had no contact with the Reids, and he did not murder the Reids," said his attorney, Caroline Smith.

Gun allegedly found in Logan Clegg's backpack CBS Boston

She conceded he was in fact living in the woods near the trail but said his attempts to hide were because he had violated his out-of-state probation on unrelated charges, and had nothing to do with the murders. "The science shows that it was not Logan Clegg," said Smith.

With that, jurors left in a bus, accompanying Clegg for a show-and-tell of the crime scene. The witness list shows 88 names of people who could be called to testify in the trial attorneys expect to last a couple weeks.