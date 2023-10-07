Faith & Blue weekend brings together civil rights leaders and law enforcement

BOSTON - Faith leaders are working together with law enforcement to repair relationships in the community.

Reverend Markel Hutchins is the driving force behind Faith and Blue, a national campaign to improve police and community relations.

"The biggest need for reform in law enforcement today is in relational reformation. Getting communities and law enforcement officers to relate as individuals with shared values," said Rev. Markel Hutchins.

A gathering Friday night in Post Office Square featured food, music, good times, and honest conversations.

"It's something that's much need in my opinion and I'm glad my kids can grow up and this is something we can have in our community that can spur something great and beneficial for all of us," said Chris Etheart of Randolph.

"We can provide each other resources, mutual enriching resources in a way that can help rebuild many of the communities that have been broken down over the years," said Fr. Ramos Enrique of Dorchester.

The celebration kicked off a weekend of events stretching from the Cape to Western Massachusetts, but Boston police have been at it all week long, a sign of the department's commitment to the initiative.

"Our officers need to be in touch with the people who live in the city, who travel through the city, who visit the city and the city needs to understand who our officers are, because that's how we build trust," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

"Safety and peace is a collective effort that takes continual growth and continual focus," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The mayor pointing out a short-lived series of events won't solve every problem, but it's an important, intentional step in a long process of restoring trust, displaying empathy, and reimagining how the force interacts with its community members.

CLICK HERE for a list of Faith and Blue events.