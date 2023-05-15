'Face Jewish Hate' campaign aims to combat rise in antisemitism and hate crimes

BOSTON – Jewish organizations across the area are launching a new mission to take on acts of hate.

The Anti-Defamation League said last year in Massachusetts there were 152 incidents of hate targeting Jewish people. That was a 41% increase over the year before.

A new campaign called "Face Jewish Hate" will involve putting a spotlight on the victims of some of those acts.

One of those stories you'll hear is what happened to rabbi Shlomo Noginski. He was stabbed outside his synagogue in Brighton.

His image is featured in this campaign, but it's about more than just shocking stories. It will include tools for education and advocacy.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is part of the campaign. He said this isn't just a problem for Jewish people.

"It's showing its head through antisemitism now, but this hate is against all minority groups," Kraft said, adding that "we're going to fight all kinds of hate."

Kraft said he does believe that most Americans are good people, and this is a problem we can work together to solve.