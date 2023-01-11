FAA safety alert system computer outage delays flights nationwide

BOSTON - There is a ground stop on domestic flights until at least 9 a.m. due to a computer outage, the FAA said as flights across the country were delayed Wednesday morning.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA said a statement.

According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that "gives airline pilots last minute updates about where they're going, the situation between the airport they're leaving and the destination they're going to, things that are sort of developing in the moments leading up to the flight."

"It's a safety critical system that is not working properly and that has forced the vast majority of flights scheduled to depart this morning to have to hold," he said on CBS Mornings.

Van Cleave said some airlines have been able to send out some planes manually, but that it's a "very intensive process."

"Planes that are in the air are able to continue operating," Van Cleave said

"There is a national issue with an FAA system, and still unclear how it may impact flights," Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan told WBZ-TV in an email. Massport is the agency that runs Logan Airport in Boston.

The FAA tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. that they're still working to fully restore the system.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Van Cleave said airlines are "working on their own plans for when flights can fly again."

To check on flights at Logan, visit Massport's website.