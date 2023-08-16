"Zeke is awesome": Patriots players react to Ezekiel Elliott joining running backs room

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- There was a fresh face on the field for the Patriots as the team held its first of two joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Donning his new No. 15 Patriots jersey, Ezekiel Elliott made his practice debut for New England.

Despite just arriving in Wisconsin, Elliott took the field with his new team just a few minutes after his signing was made oficial by the Patriots.

"He just got here, he was in his pajamas," laughed quarterback Mac Jones after Wednesday's practice. "Just trying to get some Patriots gear and make sure he's ready to go."

Elliott certainly looked ready to go as he participated in a number of drills with Jones, backup QB Bailey Zappe, and even a few with Malik Cunningham.

"Zeke is awesome so far. Was already jumping in there getting reps, which was cool to see him fresh off the plane trying to compete," said Jones. "He seems like a great fit. He's played a lot of football so we're trying to learn from him too."

Elliott joins the Patriots after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He won't be the lead back and star workhorse that he was in Dallas, but he gives the Patriots a bruising back that they can slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.

Stevenson figures to benefit the most from Elliott joining the running backs room. He's still the top dog out of the New England backfield, but having a big body like Zeke back there should take some of the pressure off the third-year back.

"I think we're all going to learn from each other in the running back room so I'm excited," said Stevenson, who added that he and Elliott have been close since they first met in 2021.

Stevenson said he admires the way that Elliott runs with the ball, especially his "determination and relentlessness."

"He's gonna help us tremendously," said Stevenson. "Our game is going to complement each other's really well."

"Him and Rhamondre is a great 1-2 punch," said Jones.

Elliott's workload will likely increase a bit on Thursday, though it remains unclear if he'll play at all in Saturday night's preseason game against the Packers.