Eye on Earth: Cleaning lobster gear from the shores of Cuttyhunk Island

CUTTYHUNK - Cuttyhunk Island is a small oasis at the end of the Elizabeth Island chain home to, on average, less than 100 people. Because of its location on the edge of the wide open Atlantic Ocean, tons and tons of lobster gear gets washed up on its shores from as far away as New Jersey.

Recently, we were able to join a volunteer crew of about 25 people from Cornell and the CCG Beach Brigade who made the trek down to Cuttyhunk to remove the old lobster gear thanks to a $55,000 grant.

Laura Ludwig, manager of the nonprofit Center for Coastal Studies' Marine Debris & Plastics Program told us that the traps can pose a serious danger to those who come in contact with it, including the wildlife in that area.

In addition to the lobster gear, the crew also removed loads of plastic bottles, ropes, gloves and even buoys.

"It's super hard to get to some of these places on Cuttyhunk because of the cliffs that you see and also because of the rocky terrain," said Ludwig. "You know, it's not for everyone to be tromping around on these rocks."

Ludwig hopes that a similar effort can take place on other islands but additional funding will be crucial to the effort.

What to do with all this old gear? Much of it will be used in art exhibits later this summer in both Cuttyhunk and in the New Bedford Whaling Park. The remainder will be loaded on barges and sent to incinerators. Ludwig also said if the gear is identified and is still in good shape, it'll be returned to the owners.