Explosions reported during fire at Wayland auto body shop, firefighter injured

WAYLAND - A massive fire erupted at an auto body shop in Wayland Tuesday afternoon. Video recorded by the fire chief shows flames pouring out the front windows of the building on Main Street.

There were several explosions, and it was difficult for firefighters to get it under control. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Someone who works in the building said a heater designed to dry paint on cars was smoking so he called 911.

A Wayland auto body shop on Main Street was destroyed by fire CBS Boston

"We ran out back, accounted for everyone, grabbed hoses and fire extinguishers and started spraying away," the man said. "By then the flames started shooting through the roof."

People who work at the auto body shop and surrounding businesses were able to make it out safely.