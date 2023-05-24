Here are this summer's top travel destinations

BOSTON - Summer is almost upon us, and travel experts expect it to be busy and expensive for those booking trips.

Travel website Expedia ranks Cancun as the number one international travel destination for the summer of 2023. London and Rome round out the top three, but some far-flung destinations are also surging.

"Seems like a lot of people were still waiting to take those big bucket list trips, and now, this is the summer they're ready to do it," Expedia travel expert Christine Hudson said.

The site lists New York, Los Angeles and Seattle as the top domestic vacation bookings. But experts say travelers are looking for something more than the basic air and hotel.

"Today's discerning traveler wants experiences, and they want to create memories that will last a lifetime," Michelle Heston of Fairmont Hotels said.

Looking for luxury without the price tag? If you don't mind the heat, try looking at destinations that you don't normally think about like Scottsdale, Arizona. Many hotels offer steep discounts to lure travelers in their off-season.

"Seasonality and our ability to offer luxury at a very affordable rate is one of the beauties of this market. And it allows people to just take a little moment to detox from life," Kelley Moreton of the Four Seasons Scottsdale said.

Flying will not be cheap this summer. According to Expedia, the most expensive day to fly will be Saturday, July 1, and the cheapest will be Thursday, August 24.