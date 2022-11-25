Watch CBS News
Local News

Expect to make changes in your Black Friday traditions this year

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Expect some changes to Black Friday shopping routine
Expect some changes to Black Friday shopping routine 00:35

WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving in done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.

However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores closed for Thanksgiving.

If the Wrentham Outlets are part of your holiday traditions, plan for some changes there, too. The stores will not open at midnight as they have in years past. Instead, doors will open at 6 a.m.

There will also be some traffic changes. Wrentham Police will be on the streets trying to manage traffic. Green Street will be a one-way, and neighborhood roads will be accessible to residents only. However, Police are still expecting bumper-to-bumper traffic on Taunton, South and West streets.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.