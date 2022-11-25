Expect to make changes in your Black Friday traditions this year

WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving in done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.

However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores closed for Thanksgiving.

If the Wrentham Outlets are part of your holiday traditions, plan for some changes there, too. The stores will not open at midnight as they have in years past. Instead, doors will open at 6 a.m.

There will also be some traffic changes. Wrentham Police will be on the streets trying to manage traffic. Green Street will be a one-way, and neighborhood roads will be accessible to residents only. However, Police are still expecting bumper-to-bumper traffic on Taunton, South and West streets.