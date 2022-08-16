Expect more bicyclists on the streets during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON -- From the newly-marked bus lanes to the bike lanes, Boston is bracing for the month-long anticipated traffic jam that will come with the Orange Line closure.

"I think it's going to be tough for sure," one man said.

The Orange Line shutdown starts this Friday, August 19 at 9 p.m.. Those who rely on the line are still formulating their backup plans.

Becca Wolfson, the executive director of the Boston Cyclists Union, expects bike lanes will be bustling with new riders.

"Because Southwest Corridor is so safe, so comfortable, it's going to make sense for a lot of new riders to try that out. We are really pushing for a better alternative to bring them all the way into downtown safely," she said.

There are some concerns about sharing space with shuttle buses.

"Those drivers probably can't see you, it's really not a great idea to ride parallel to them, especially close, and especially near intersections. If you have to be a little more patient, hang back behind those shuttle buses at intersections," Wolfson explained.

She anticipates there will be pop-up bike lanes to keep cyclists safe through parts of downtown.

To increase access to alternatives, the city of Boston announced there will be free 30-day passes for Bluebikes.

The Bluebikes app displays where different docking stations are and how many bikes are available at each location. When you get to the docking station, it walks you through how you get a code and then get a bike.