Brief Workouts Can Reduce Depression Symptoms And Boost Effects Of Therapy, New Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) -- Exercise is known to improve both physical and mental health. Now, new research finds that a brief workout can provide short-term relief for people with depression.

Researchers at Iowa State University asked 30 adults with major depression to fill out surveys before, during, and after either cycling or sitting for a half-hour. The cyclists reported that their mood improved over that 30 minutes of exercise and lasted up to 75 minutes afterward.

They say people with depression may be able to do things more psychologically or cognitively challenging in that hour or so post-workout. In another smaller study, the researchers found that people with depression who exercised before talking with a therapist had greater reductions in their symptoms and a quicker and stronger connection with their therapists.

They say exercise may "prime" the brain to engage with more emotionally challenging work that's often required during therapy.