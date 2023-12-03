Here's everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots got shut out by Chargers to drop to 2-10

Bill Belichick on the 2-10 Patriots and his decision to start Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones

BOSTON -- The Patriots lost to the Chargers on Sunday by a score of 6-0. The final whistle blew around 3:50 p.m.

Head coach Bill Belichick has taken a while before fulfilling his postgame media obligations this year, and Sunday was no exception. Belichick didn't make his way to the podium until almost exactly an hour after the game ended.

With his team at 2-10 on the season, Belichick didn't have too much to say. Here's everything he did say at the podium after the most recent loss.

Opening remarks: Well, some missed opportunities here today. I thought all the guys played really hard. We moved the ball, but we were on a long field. Just really didn't do a good job with field position. Couldn't play the complementary game that we needed to play. The Chargers did a couple of times, got their six points. Obviously that wasn't enough, so. Just gotta do a better job of -- we've been talking about it all year -- making plays in critical situations that we need to make. And that's really about it. I mean there was multiple plays you could point to on that, but in the end, it obviously wasn't enough. We've gotta find a way to make those.

Q: Did you consider putting Malik Cunningham in at quarterback at any point?

BB: We did what we thought was best.

Q: How do you explain what's continuously gone wrong for the offense?

BB: Yeah I just tried to do that. Sorry if that wasn't good enough.

Q: What went into the decision to start Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones?

BB: I thought he deserved it.

Q: Was it something Zappe did, or has Mac not delivered on what you were hoping to get out of him?

BB: I think he deserved it.

Q: Do you feel as though, organizationally you've let Mac down a little bit? Third year, first-round quarterback, now on the bench?

BB: Yeah. Just trying to put the best team we can out there every week.

Q: What did you see from Tyquan Thornton and what more do you want to see from him?

BB: Want to see all of our skill players be more productive when they get the opportunity to do that. So it's obvious.

Q: How surprised are you at the lack of production from the offense?

BB: I don't know.

Q: What do you identify as some of the missteps that have contributed to the offense not producing this season?

BB: Yeah, I just answered that question, Mike. Yeah, let's not do a season review. We're talking about the game, the game is just over. I'm happy to talk about the game. I made my comments on it. I'm not going to get into my full season review, if that's what you're asking. No.

Q: It's just hard to fathom how the offense has dipped this year, and this is the way we communicate with you to fans, who are curious of the same question.

BB: Yeah, I just told you what I thought about the game. We moved the ball, didn't make enough plays to score. Got into scoring range and weren't able to convert those into points.

Q: With the offense struggling, was there a thought to putting Mac Jones into the game?

BB: Yeah, we did what we thought was best in the game.

Q: How do you keep players motivated when the defense is putting forth such strong performances and the games ending in losses?

BB: Yeah, I think I just answered that question. Come to work every day, do the best we can, try to get better. That's what we're gonna do.

Q: What led to believe that keeping Malik Cunningham on the sideline the entire game was best for the team?

BB: I think that we had times where we got things going, I wanted to try and stay with what we were doing.

Q: What did Bailey show you to make you believe he deserved to start?

BB: He's worked hard all year.

Q: Was it just until recently that he had shown you that he deserved the job, or was that something that he may have deserved earlier than today?

BB: I said that he's worked hard all year, and I said that he deserved a chance to play. I made that decision last week.

Q: Why not make that move sooner in the season?

BB: Because we gave Mac his chance -- you know, we gave Mac the opportunity to, you know, to work through, you know, his progression with the offense. Obviously, we haven't had a lot of production, and I thought Bailey deserved a chance to play. So, he played today.

Q: Do you want to stay here and keep coaching the Patriots?

BB: Yeah I'm looking forward to this week, getting ready for the Steelers.

Q: Did you consider kicking the field goal from the Chargers' 30-yard line?

BB: Yeah, kicking conditions weren't great out there today, especially on those long field goals. They were tough in pregame, so no, we thought we had a better chance to [go for it[. I think it would've been a tough kick.

Q: Is Bailey going to start on Thursday against the Steelers?

BB: Yeah we just finished the game, Doug.

Q: You said before --

BB: Yeah, well we just finished the game. So, I haven't even started on Pittsburgh yet.

Q: Was there a specific plan for Malik Cunningham in this game when you elevated him from the practice squad?

BB: Plan for Malik was that we put him in there to do the things that he does, be ready to go.

Q: If you had gotten into the red zone, would he have entered the game?

BB: Yeah, look, I mean there's a million hypothetical questions that we could talk about. What happened happened.

Q: What do you think of the job Bill O'Brien has done with the offense and specifically today?

BB: Look, I think we all need to, you know, find a way to be more productive. And that's what we're trying to do. All right, anything else? Thank you.