Everett puts superintendent who filed suit alleging racial discrimination on leave

EVERETT - Everett School Superintendent Priya Tahiliani was placed on a "non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave" Monday evening by the Everett School Committee.

The committee said Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai will serve as the district's acting superintendent until November 2, when the school committee will hold another meeting to appoint and acting superintendent. The committee did not give a reason for the decision to place Tahiliani on leave.

Everett School Superintendent Priya Tahiliani and Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai Everett Public Schools

Both Tahiliani and Tsai are suing the city, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the school committee for racial discrimination. The suit was filed after the school committee voted not to renew Tahiliani's contract.

The complaint by Tahiliani and Tsai alleges "whites-only hiring policy" in Everett and says cameras were installed in the ceiling of the superintendent's office. Tahiliani and Tsai said they were also prevented from fulfilling their responsibilities by "discriminatory and retaliatory attacks" by the mayor.

The mayor has denied the allegations. The school committee has not commented.

In March, students staged a walk-out to support Tahiliani and Tsai after the two filed the lawsuit.