Transit police seeking suspect in Everett Square child assault

BOSTON - Transit police are looking for a man they say committed indecent assault and battery on a child on a public bus.

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a child assault on the Route 17 bus. Transit Police Department

Transit detectives said the alleged assault happened on the Route 17 bus on Thursday at about 7 a.m. in the Columbia Road -Everett Square area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the department's Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 12:04 PM

