Transit police seeking suspect in Everett Square child assault
BOSTON - Transit police are looking for a man they say committed indecent assault and battery on a child on a public bus.
Transit detectives said the alleged assault happened on the Route 17 bus on Thursday at about 7 a.m. in the Columbia Road -Everett Square area.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the department's Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.
