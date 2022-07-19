Everett Police investigating 'apparent homicide'

EVERETT - Police are investigating what they are calling an "apparent homicide" after a man was found dead inside a Central Street home early Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at about 4:22 a.m. and found a 38-year-old man dead in the home. Police said the matter is still under investigation, but there have no been any arrest. They did not provide any more information about the cause of death or the identity of the man.