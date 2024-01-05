Watch CBS News
Everett multi-family home will need "severe work" after dump truck slams into it

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

EVERETT - A multi-family home in Everett was severely damaged after a dump truck crashed into the front of it Friday morning

Firefighters said the truck collided with another vehicle before smashing into the home on Robin Street.

Everett Deputy Chief Lawrence Cardinale said three families live there and no one inside was hurt. The dump truck driver took himself to the hospital with a cut on his hand and the other driver had minor injuries, according to the chief

Cardinale said the building has a lot of damage, especially to the front room and basement.

"The structural integrity of the building has been compromised. This building will have to have some severe work done to it. And again, we have crew on the way to support the building before we remove the vehicle," said Cardinale. 

He said fuel in the dump truck was also being removed before the truck could be taken out of the house. An engineer is also inspecting the home to determine if it's safe to live in.

Robin and Dexter streets are both currently closed for the clean up and inspection.

It's not clear yet what caused the crash.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 11:15 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

