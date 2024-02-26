Prisoner back in custody after escaping transport vehicle on I-95 in Waltham

WALTHAM - An escaped prisoner was taken back into custody in Waltham after a manhunt Monday night.

State Police said 20-year-old Victor De Moura-Pereira of Framingham escaped from a Plymouth County Sheriff's transport vehicle on I-95 south near Exit 41 at about 6 p.m.

He was found about an hour later in the area of 2nd Ave in Waltham. A man called 911 after the prisoner approached him in a parking lot.

Victor De Moura-Pereira was arrested after escaping a prisoner transport van in Waltham, State Police said. CBS Boston

"I noticed immediately that he was wearing handcuffs, and I looked a little more carefully and it's like heavy duty shackles and like a chain around his waist," the man said.

"He had a slight accent so I couldn't tell exactly what he was saying but I think he was asking to get in my truck or get in my van," the man said. "I just kind of threw my hands up and was like I'm not helping you man."

The man did offer the prisoner a cigarette, and that seemed to hold him in place long enough for police to arrive.

The search involved officers on the ground with K9s, the State Police Air Wing and drone unit.

De Moura-Pereira was arrested by Framingham police Sunday for multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer. He has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by the agency.