Watch CBS News
Local News

Prisoner back in custody after escaping transport vehicle on I-95 in Waltham

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Escaped prisoner recaptured after leaving transport van in Waltham
Escaped prisoner recaptured after leaving transport van in Waltham 02:28

WALTHAM - An escaped prisoner was taken back into custody in Waltham after a manhunt Monday night.

State Police said 20-year-old Victor De Moura-Pereira of Framingham escaped from a Plymouth County Sheriff's transport vehicle on I-95 south near Exit 41 at about 6 p.m.

He was found about an hour later in the area of 2nd Ave in Waltham. A man called 911 after the prisoner approached him in a parking lot.

Victor De Moura-Pereira
Victor De Moura-Pereira was arrested after escaping a prisoner transport van in Waltham, State Police said.  CBS Boston

"I noticed immediately that he was wearing handcuffs, and I looked a little more carefully and it's like heavy duty shackles and like a chain around his waist," the man said.

"He had a slight accent so I couldn't tell exactly what he was saying but I think he was asking to get in my truck or get in my van," the man said. "I just kind of threw my hands up and was like I'm not helping you man."

The man did offer the prisoner a cigarette, and that seemed to hold him in place long enough for police to arrive.

The search involved officers on the ground with K9s, the State Police Air Wing and drone unit.

De Moura-Pereira was arrested by Framingham police Sunday for multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer. He has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by the agency. 

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 8:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.