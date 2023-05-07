Escaped antelope returned to Lupa Zoo

LUDLOW - Five weeks after an antelope escaped Lupa Zoo in Ludlow, she is back home.

Mary is back with her mate. Lupa Zoo wants to think all the police departments, and Sheriff's Department, the USDA, and... Posted by Lupa Zoo on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Zoo staff, the USDA and local authorities have been trying to capture Mary, a 23-year-old senior Eland. Eland are the largest of the antelope species and generally live 15-20 years in captivity. Eland sleep for 10 minutes at a time and can run 25 miles an hour for long periods.

Mary escaped the zoo enclosure and left her mate behind. While the zoo tracked and watched her, it was several weeks before Mary could be returned to her enclosure.

On Sunday, the zoo announced on its Facebook page that Mary had been found.