Antelope escapes from Ludlow's Lupa Zoo, spotted in surrounding towns

LUDLOW – If you live in the Ludlow area, keep your eyes open for a wanted antelope.

An Eland antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo last week.

Zoo officials said a tree fell during a recent storm and broke the paddock where a male and female antelope are housed.

"The female stayed, but the male went for a walk and is now touring Ludlow and Wilbraham," the zoo posted.

People are warned that if they see the antelope they should not approach it and should instead call police.

Ludlow Animal Control said that the antelope is not aggressive, but will kick if you startle him.